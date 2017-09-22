SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO — Tens of thousands of people in northwestern Puerto Rico were ordered to evacuate Friday afternoon after floodwaters from Hurricane Maria damaged the Guajataca Dam, which the National Weather Service said is in “imminent” danger of failing.

The dam, built by the Army Corps of Engineers in 1929, suffered a “fissure,” Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said in a news conference Friday. An estimated 70,000 people in the municipalities of Quebradillas, Isabela and part of San Sebastian could be affected if the dam collapses, he said. A failure would likely send a massive amount of water from an inland lake along the Guajataca River, which flows north through coastal communities toward the ocean.

“To those citizens (of those areas) who are listening: Please evacuate,” Rosselló said. “We want your life to be protected … Please, if you’re listening, the time to evacuate is now.”

The situation adds a new urgency in Puerto Rico as officials here survey the wreckage left by Hurricane Maria, the most powerful storm to strike the island in more than 80 years.

Authorities reported at least six fatalities, three of which occurred in the municipality of Utuado as a result of mud slides. Two people died in flooding in Toa Baja, and one person died in Bayamón when a panel struck him in the head, said the U.S. territory’s public safety department in a statement. More deaths are likely to be reported in the coming hours and days, officials said.

“We are aware of other reports of fatalities that have transpired by unofficial means, but we cannot confirm them,” said the secretary of the department of public safety, Héctor Pesquera.

Authorities have been hampered in their ability to assess damage because foul weather continued to batter parts of the island early Friday. The storm knocked out power to the entire island and left only 15 percent of the territory’s 1,600 telecommunications towers functional, officials said.

But the breadth and depth of the devastation is only just coming into focus as Puerto Ricans begin to clear out the rubble.

Photos taken from a helicopter in the southeast part of the island, encompassing an area that on a good day would be a two-hour drive from the capital of San Juan, show entire neighborhoods blanketed in murky water, the waves in some cases reaching near the first-floor windows. Tops of buildings were sliced open, their top-floor rooms visible like dollhouses.

“We saw houses with the roof ripped away totally,” said Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo, a freelance photographer for The Washington Post. One shopping center had a huge hole in the roof, “open like a can of tuna,” he said. “You could see all the merchandise, clothes hanging in the shelves.”

A large building on a coastal luxury resort, once with enviable ocean views, is now partially floating over open air as rocks and mud crumbled under one corner and fell into the sea. Windmills broke and shattered solar panels shone “like broken mirrors,” Pichardo said. One reassuring sign, he said, is that people appeared to have fled many of the flood-damaged areas; occasionally people peeked out of second-floor windows or lingered on balconies, apparently waiting for the waters to recede.

But the danger is hardly over. Authorities have heard little from some of the hardest hit areas, including central Puerto Rico, a mountainous region streaked with rivers. About 2,000 people were evacuated from Toa Baja after a local river overflowed. And the possibility of a dam bursting in a populated area has created a new round of panic, as buses evacuated people from the affected areas and the National Weather Service issued urgent warnings.

“Move to higher ground now,” the weather service said in a statement. “Act quickly to protect your life.”

Shock has given way to frayed nerves as officials warn residents that it could be months before power is restored. Long lines snaked from grocery stores, and people queued up at the gas stations – those that were left standing and remained stocked with fuel – to fill up their cars and run their generators. Residents unable to reach family members in remote areas took to the roadways to try to find them, only to meet downed trees and other debris.

The enormity of what the U.S. territory of 3.5 million people had just been through – and what was yet to come – appeared to be sinking in for many people, including those who considered themselves hurricane-hardened.

“This storm was something,” said Geraldo Ramirez, 36, a resident of San Juan’s La Perla neighborhood. “I was here for Hurricane Georges back in ’98, and that was a hard to believe, how badly it affected the island. But this, Maria, was something altogether different. I don’t even have the words.”

Ramirez lives in a small, three-story purple house near the waterfront on Calle San Miguel with his sister, her husband and their two children. His house, a sturdy cinder-block structure, was built 17 years ago, and did not suffer much structural damage. But rain and ocean water managed to find its way into every room in his house.

Asked when the power would likely return to his small neighborhood, he answered, without hesitating, “Three or four months, at least. Maybe six.”

He added: “But it’s OK, we will make do. We’ve are used to it and it’s always the same. Georges, Hugo, we lose power and we lose water. But we know how to survive.”

