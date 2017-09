HARRISONBURG, Va. — Brian Schorr was 21-for-31 passing with four touchdowns as James Madison pulled away for a 28-10 win over the University of Maine on Saturday.

Maine (1-2) was within four points at 14-10 before James Madison (4-0) scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to secure the win.

For Maine, Josh Mack rushed for 144 yards on 21 carries and a scored a touchdown. Quarterback Chris Ferguson threw three interceptions.

This story will be updated

