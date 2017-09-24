EDGECOMB – Here in the heart of Maine’s midcoast, across the broad Sheepscot River from Wiscasset village, is a splendid, shingled, year-round cottage that was built in 2010; very lightly used, and never rented, by its very part-time owners; and then in 2016, completely updated, so that it lives and feels exactly like a brand-new house.

It is an efficient home (four heat pumps) and one of fine finishes. Past the tiled entry hall and powder room, the main living area is open-concept, extending from a new, custom kitchen with granite surfaces including an island and a bar with wine fridge; and stainless appliances, among them a four-burner gas cooktop. The sitting area has bamboo flooring, features a gas fireplace, and flows out to a large, enclosed porch that looks out over the water. Sunsets are specially stunning from this elevated site.

Single-level living is an option, thanks to a first-floor suite. On the two-bedroom, one-bath second floor, the master bedroom extends across the front of the house, and has a private balcony. Laundry is conveniently in an enclosure in the hall.

Amenities at the upscale Sheepscot Harbour Village & Resort include 3,000 feet of shared waterfront, and a 700-foot dock that makes boating possible at all tides. Moorings are available. Pool, gym and spa memberships are optional.

The grounds are beautifully, naturally landscaped, and the 23-acre association is handy to many of Maine’s finest coastal destinations. Wiscasset’s shops and restaurants are within walking distance; Boothbay Golf Club, and the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, are just two of the attractions here on the Boothbay peninsula.

Rental company services are available on-site. There is no minimum rental period. A conservative annual projected-income rental estimate would be $28,000.

The 1,560-square-foot home at 306 Eddy Road, Unit No. 511, Edgecomb, is listed at $365,000 by Kirstie Ransdell of Newcastle Realty in Damariscotta. Annual taxes are $5,572; the monthly association fee, $323.

An Open House will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Sept. 24. For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Kirstie at 213-5541 or at [email protected].

