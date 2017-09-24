DETROIT — The Atlanta Falcons escaped Detroit with their undefeated record intact, holding on for a win thanks in part to an NFL rule that went in their favor.

Matthew Stafford’s pass to Golden Tate was ruled to be just short of the end zone in the final seconds after a review, allowing Atlanta to beat the Lions 30-26 on Sunday.

The call on the field was a touchdown when Stafford connected with Tate on a slant from the 1 with 8 seconds left, but it was overturned because the receiver was down before the football reached the goal line. By rule, 10 seconds had to run off the clock, and that ended the game because Detroit (2-1) didn’t have any timeouts.

“Had the call on the field been correct initially, the clock would have run out,” FOX analyst Dean Blandino, an ex-NFL officiating chief, explained in a tweet: “That’s the spirit of the rule.”

Lions Coach Jim Caldwell agreed that the play was correctly overturned and the rule was applied properly. But he thought Stafford would have had time to take another snap if Tate was initially ruled down inside the 1.

“Certainly,” Caldwell said. “We practice it all the time.”

The defending NFC champion Falcons (3-0) overcame Matt Ryan’s three interceptions and many other mistakes.

BEARS 23, STEELERS 17: Jordan Howard scored on a 19-yard run in overtime to give Chicago (1-2) a win at home.

Howard’s winning score came two plays after rookie Tarik Cohen broke off what appeared to be a 73-yard touchdown run. He was ruled out at the Pittsburgh 37, but Howard took over from there.

Howard had 138 of Chicago’s 220 yards rushing, making up for a lackluster performance by quarterback Mike Glennon.

Ben Roethlisberger threw for 235 yards and a touchdown for Pittsburgh (2-1).

PACKERS 27, BENGALS 24: Mason Crosby kicked a 27-yard field goal with 6:26 left in overtime, set up by Aaron Rodgers’ 72-yard pass to Geronimo Allison, as Green Bay (2-1) overcame a 21-7 halftime deficit against visiting Cincinnati (0-3).

On third-and-10 from his 21, Rodgers took advantage of a free play after defensive end Michael Johnson was whistled for offside. Officials let the play continue, and Rodgers found Allison about 40 yards downfield before the receiver beat a couple defenders for more yards.

CHIEFS 24, CHARGERS 10: Alex Smith threw two touchdown passes in the first nine minutes against what used to be his hometown team, Terrance Mitchell had two interceptions, and rookie Kareem Hunt scored on a 69-yard run as visiting Kansas City (3-0) beat the Chargers (0-3) for the seventh straight time.

TITANS 33, SEAHAWKS 27: Marcus Mariota threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns, and Tennessee (2-1) scored 21 straight points to rally for a win at home.

DeMarco Murray rushed for 115 yards, including a 75-yard TD run, and Ryan Succop kicked four field goals.

The Seahawks fell to 1-2 despite 373 yards passing and four touchdowns for Russell Wilson.

BILLS 26, BRONCOS 16: Tyrod Taylor threw two touchdowns and Buffalo (2-1) intercepted Trevor Siemian twice in the final 19 minutes to beat visiting Denver (2-1).

JETS 20, DOLPHINS 6: Josh McCown threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to Robby Anderson, Bilal Powell ran for a score, and New York’s defense dominated visiting Miami (1-1).

McCown finished 18 of 23 for 249 yards, Chandler Catanzaro kicked two field goals, and the Jets (1-2) forced Jay Cutler and the Dolphins into numerous mistakes.

JAGUARS 44, RAVENS 7: Marcedes Lewis caught three of Blake Bortles’ four touchdown passes as Jacksonville (2-1) won in London.

Allen Hurns and Leonard Fournette also scored touchdowns for the Jaguars, who have won their last three games in London. Baltimore (2-1) managed just 186 yards, including 15 in the first half.

VIKINGS 34, BUCCANEERS 17: Case Keenum gave Minnesota (2-1) a brilliant performance in relief of Sam Bradford, passing for three touchdowns and a career-high 369 yards as the Vikings beat visiting Tampa Bay (1-1).

COLTS 31, BROWNS 28: Jacoby Brissett ran for two touchdowns and threw for another, and Indianapolis (1-2) held off a late comeback by Cleveland (0-3), which lost its 15th consecutive road game.

SAINTS 34, PANTHERS 13: Drew Brees shredded the league’s top-ranked defense, throwing for three touchdowns and 220 yards as New Orleans (1-2) won at Carolina (2-1).

