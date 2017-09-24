ATLANTA — Justin Thomas is the FedEx Cup champion, a surprise to no one who saw him power his way to scoring records, his first major at the PGA Championship and more PGA Tour victories than anyone this season.

Standing next to him at the trophy ceremony was Xander Schauffele, who never imagined being at the Tour Championship, much less winning it.

Both put on quite a show Sunday at East Lake.

Schauffele, a 23-year-old rookie from San Diego who was worried about keeping his card just over three months ago, capped off an amazing summer with four par saves on the back nine when he couldn’t afford to drop a shot. He closed out his 2-under 68 by swirling in a 3-foot birdie putt for a one-shot victory over Thomas.

“My hands were shaking so much,” Schauffele said. “I’m still kind of in shock.”

Thomas did his part, even with a runner-up finish.

Five shots behind to start the final round and needing to play well to have a shot at the FedEx Cup, he nearly won the Tour Championship with two late birdies, only for his 25-foot birdie on the 18th snap hard to the left in front of the cup. He shot a 66.

His repeat victory in Malaysia, his sweep of Hawaii – including a 59 and the lowest 72-hole score in PGA Tour history at the Sony Open – his first major and a bold finish at East Lake carried him to a FedEx Cup title and little doubt who was the best in golf this year.

Thomas won the $10 million bonus, along with second-place prize money of $945,000 that pushed him over $10 million for the year to win the money title.

“It’s huge,” he said. “It’s awesome just because I feel like I played so well this year. I was consistent. A lot of great weeks and great memories even – life-changing events that just ended with another life-changing thing for me. To just have my name on the trophy with the rest of those guys is pretty awesome.”

It was the first time in eight years that two players celebrated at East Lake. Tiger Woods won the FedEx Cup and Phil Mickelson won the Tour Championship in 2009.

The surprise guest to the party was Schauffele, the first PGA Tour rookie to win the Tour Championship since it began in 1987.

A year ago, he missed his PGA Tour card by $975 on the Web.com Tour, and then earned it in a four-tournament playoff series. Go back to the first week in June, and he was No. 134 in the FedEx Cup and trying to keep his card when he qualified for the U.S. Open in a five-man playoff for two spots.

He tied for fifth at Erin Hills. He won the Greenbrier Classic a month later. A week ago at Conway Farms, his season was about to end until he played the final six holes at 6-under par to squeak into the Tour Championship.

“Five months ago, two months ago, three hours ago, I wasn’t expecting a lot,” Schauffele said. “I’ve hit every goal we’ve ever imagined.”

