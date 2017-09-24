ORONO — Priscilla Domingo scored five minutes into the second half and the University of Maine women’s soccer team beat Stony Brook 1-0 in an America East season opener on Sunday.

It was the first career goal for Domingo, a sophomore. Emilie Anderson had the assist.

Annalena Kriesbisch had eight saves for Maine (3-4-1, 1-0 America East), while Sofia Manner had four for Stony Brook (4-7, 0-1).

BATES 1, WILLIAMS 1: Olivia Amdur scored in the first half as Bates (4-1-1, 2-0-1) played to a draw against the Ephs (6-0-1, 5-0-1) despite being outshot 24-8, in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Victoria Laino scored seven minutes into the second half to tie the game for Williams.

Sarah McCarthy made six saves for Bates, while Olivia Barnhill had three saves for Williams.

MEN’S SOCCER

BATES 1, WILLIAMS 1: Nate Merchant scored four minutes into the game and the Bobcats (3-1-1, 1-1-1 NESCAC) played to a tie with the Ephs (3-1-2, 2-1-2) in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Merchant one-touched a corner kick by Ben Lyons into the net to give Bates a 1-0 lead. Andrew Mathew scored with an assist from Chris Fleischer on a corner kick to tie it 12 minutes later.

Robbie Montanaro made seven saves for the Bobcats. Bobby Schneiderman had four for Williams.

BOWDOIN 1, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: C.J. Masterton scored 40 seconds into overtime to lift the Polar Bears (6-2) to a win over the Huskies (3-5) in Brunswick.

Masterson scored on a pass from Matty McColl.

Steve Van Siclen stopped the only shot he saw for Bowdoin. Richard Glemawu stopped 11 shots for Southern Maine.

FIELD HOCKEY

STANFORD 4, MAINE 1: Kristina Bassi redirected a shot from Corrine Zanolli, and Zanolli scored on the low left side off Mille Stefanowicz’ pass from the top of the circle, to stake the Cardinal (7-2, 4-0 America East) to a 2-0 lead 13:25 into their win over the Black Bears (6-3, 0-1) in Durham, New Hampshire.

Maine got within a goal when Samantha Wagg scored on corner with assists from Libby Riedl and Emily Hindle three minutes later.

Zanolli and Sarah Johnson scored second-half goals as Stanford pulled away.

WILLIAMS 3, BATES 2: Libby Dolan scored in the second half to give the Ephs (5-2, 3-2 NESCAC) a two-goal lead in their win over the Bobcats (3-4, 1-3) in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Dolan also scored in the first half for Williams. Taylor Lough scored to tie it for Bates, before Molly Lohss gave the Ephs the lead back. Grace Fitzgerald scored late in the second half for Bates.

