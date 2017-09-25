DAVIE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins Coach Adam Gase talked trash Monday describing his team’s offense.

“Just garbage,” he said.

Gase said the Dolphins’ 20-6 loss Sunday at the New York Jets matched their worst offensive performance since he became head coach in 2016.

After reviewing the videotape, he threatened a lineup shake-up.

“I’m tired of watching it for two years,” Gase said. “We’re going to figure something out. … I’ll find the guys that want to do it right, and those are the guys that will play.”

Personnel changes are most likely up front, where the Dolphins were manhandled by the Jets. When asked what he liked about the offense’s performance, Gase said “nothing.”

Gase is usually quick to take blame when things go wrong, but this time he’s casting a wide net for culprits.

The plays he calls have produced two touchdowns in two games despite an abundance of apparent talent at the skill positions.

Miami netted only 225 yards at the Jets and didn’t score until the final play – against a team that had showed the potential to go 0-16.

The Dolphins are 1-1 only because they escaped with a 19-17 victory in Game 1 when the Los Angeles Chargers’ Younghoe Koo missed a 44-yard field goal attempt with five seconds left. They hit the road again to face the New Orleans Saints in London on Sunday.

Last year, Gase simplified the playbook after the Dolphins started 1-4, which contributed to a turnaround that helped them make the playoffs for the first time since 2008. But after quarterback Ryan Tannehill was sidelined in December by a season-ending knee injury, the offense again struggled.

LIONS: Detroit likely would have had one more snap on fourth down inside the 1 against Atlanta if on-field officials made the original right call when Golden Tate was stopped just short of the goal line.

The ruling on the field with eight seconds left was touchdown, which was incorrect as determined by a video review. That ended Detroit’s chance to win due to an obscure NFL rule that took the remaining time off the clock in a 30-26 loss to the Falcons.

“We didn’t get another shot like we’d thought we’d get,” Detroit Coach Jim Caldwell said.

Fox analyst Mike Pereira, the former VP of officiating for the NFL, was a part of the league committee meetings in 2010 when the 10-second rule was created.

“A game hasn’t ended like this since the rule started,” Pereira said. “And Detroit is a victim of the rule.”

Pereira said if the call on the field initially was correct and the game was stopped for review just before the Lions appeared to be in position to snap the ball, they would have had an opportunity to have one more play with the time remaining and a running clock.

“The whole scenario is your worst nightmare as a replay official, quite frankly,” Pereira said.

“It’s realistic to think the Lions could have gotten another play off, but they didn’t because of this weird situation.”

EAGLES: When Darren Sproles walked briskly off the field holding his wrist after it appeared he injured his knee, Philadelphia thought it was good news.

But bad news came.

Sproles tore his ACL and broke his forearm on the same play in Sunday’s victory against the Giants. He’ll miss the rest of the season.

“It’s a devastating loss,” Coach Doug Pederson said.

COLTS: Coach Chuck Pagano said there’s a chance Andrew Luck could return to practice Wednesday.

Pagano already has ruled Luck out of Sunday night’s game at Seattle.

Still, it would be a major milestone in Luck’s continued recovery from offseason shoulder surgery.

The franchise quarterback missed all of the team’s offseason workouts, all of training camp and the entire preseason before he was activated from the physically unable to perform list Sept. 2.

Panthers: Coach Ron Rivera expressed relief after an MRI revealed that wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin has no structural damage to his left knee.

Benjamin’s status will be day-to-day.

Rivera said it’s too early to know if he will play Sunday at New England.

49ERS: San Francisco placed defensive lineman Tank Carradine on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

BEARS: Chicago safety Quintin Demps suffered a broken arm in the 23-17 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers and will be out an indefinite period of time.

