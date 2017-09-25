Patrice Bergeron had a goal and an assist to lift the Boston Bruins to a 4-2 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks in an NHL preseason game Monday night in Boston.

Bergeron assisted on Anders Bjork’s first-period goal – the third the Bruins scored in the first period. Bergeron later jammed a loose puck past Corey Crawford in the third. David Pastrnak and Jeremy Lauzon also scored for the Bruins.

Malcolm Subban made 24 saves for Boston.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Alexandre Lacazette scored twice as Arsenal beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0 at London.

West Brom midfielder Gareth Barry, 36, set a record with his 633rd Premier League appearance. Barry, who also has played for Aston Villa, Manchester City, and Everton, passed the mark set by former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs.

TENNIS

WUHAN OPEN: The U.S. Open champion, Sloane Stephens, and runner-up, Madison Keys, were knocked out in the first round at China.

In their first matches since the final at Flushing Meadows, the 17th-ranked Stephens lost to Wang Qiang of China 6-2, 6-2, and the 12th-ranked Keys was beaten by Varvara Lepchenko of the U.S., 6-2, 7-6 (4).

COLLEGE

FOOTBALL: Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh complained about the facilities at Purdue’s Ross-Ade Stadium, where the Wolverines topped Purdue 28-10 on Saturday. He wants the Big Ten to investigate and develop standards for space, cleanliness, technology, and comfort for visitors.

The locker room Michigan used at the West Lafayette, Indiana, stadium wasn’t air-conditioned. Some players went out to the air-conditioned charter bus to get relief from the oppressive heat.

• Florida standout receiver Antonio Callaway is facing two third-degree felony charges and potentially the end of his college football career after university police said he used a stolen credit card to add $1,970 to his campus bookstore prepaid account, then used the money to purchase a high-end computer and fancy headphones.

FOOTBALL

YOUTH: A referee in a youth football game in Knoxville, Tennessee, was charged with aggravated assault after witnesses said he pulled out a pocket knife during an argument with a coach.

According to a court affidavit, Arnold Davis declared the game a forfeit and ejected Antonio Hamilton for “causing a disturbance.” Hamilton argued with Davis as the teams left the field. Witnesses told police Davis pulled out a large pocket knife and held it by his side.

OLYMPICS

RUSSIAN DOPING: While a growing number of American athletes and Olympic leaders are calling for Russia’s ouster from the upcoming games, executives at the U.S. Olympic Committee insist they must wait for the results of doping investigations that will determine the country’s status.

“This has taken a long time to get sorted out, and we’re very anxious to see the outcome,” USOC CEO Scott Blackmun said. “Until they come out with their findings, it’s premature to prejudge the outcome.”

BASKETBALL

G-LEAGUE: The Maine Red Claws and Canton Charge traded G-League player rights and draft picks. The Red Claws received the returning player rights to Jonathan Holmes and Daniel Coursey, and Canton’s third-round pick. The Charge received returning player rights to Marcus Thornton, Arthur Edwards and Jalen Jones, and Maine’s second-round pick.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.