Another round of record-breaking summer-like heat swept across northern New England on Monday, even near the Canadian border in Caribou, Maine, a place known for frigid cold in the winter.

The temperature in Caribou climbed to 88 degrees, breaking the old record for the date of 83 degrees set in 2007, said James Brown, from the National Weather Service.

Quincy Andrews, left, and Josh Fournier, both of Meredith, N.H., arrive at dawn Sunday at the summit of Mount Washington, N.H., where a water fountain awaits visitors to New England's highest peak. The weather observatory on the summit recorded a record daily temperature high Sunday when the mercury hit 65 degrees, the highest ever for a Sept. 24. Associated Press/Robert F. Bukaty Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Augusta set heat records for two days in a row.

The temperature also hit 92 degrees in Burlington, Vermont, easily beating the old record of 85 degrees set in 1891, officials said. There also was record-breaking warmth in New Hampshire, where it hit 90 in Concord and 89 in Manchester, both records for the date.

It was the second day of record heat: The mercury climbed to 91 on Sunday in Concord and Burlington, both records for the date.

Despite warm temperatures, one firefighter running in a 5K race in New Hampshire on Sunday did so in full gear. Fosters Daily Democrat reported that Dale Spainhower drew some stares of disbelief from other runners, who were struggling to stay cool in the Dover race.

The weather service said the heat is due to end soon. A cold front is expected later in this week, with highs only getting into the 60s this weekend.

