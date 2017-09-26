In an unusual effort Tuesday to increase pressure on U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, Vice President Mike Pence took to the local airwaves to express his disappointment with her opposition to Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“We are certainly disappointed that Sen. Collins has chosen to vote against the Graham-Cassidy bill,” Pence told WGAN talk radio hosts Matt Gagnon and Ken Altshuler during a call-in Tuesday morning.

Collins late Monday announced she wouldn’t support the latest effort by her fellow Republicans to dismantled former President Barack Obama’s landmark health care law. Collins said the bill to replace the ACA, named for it’s co-sponsors, U.S. Sens. Lindsay Graham, R-So. Carolina, and Bill Cassidy, R-La., went too far and would strip health care coverage from thousands of Mainers, especially those on state and federally sponsored Medicaid, as one in five Mainers are.

“Sweeping reforms to our health care system and to Medicaid can’t be done well in a compressed time frame, especially when the actual bill is a moving target. (On Monday), we find out that there is now a fourth version of the Graham-Cassidy proposal, which is as deeply flawed as the previous iterations. The fact that a new version of this bill was released the very week we are supposed to vote compounds the problem,” Collins said in a written statement.

Pence, however, took aim at the ACA, saying in 2015 more than 34,000 Mainers decided to pay the tax penalty for not having health insurance under the federal law rather than purchasing federally subsidized plans on the federal exchange.

“This is the best opportunity that we have had to give the people of Maine, to give the people of America a fresh start on the failing policies of Obamacare,” Pence said. He later said the Graham-Cassidy bill presented a uniquely “American” solution and vowed he and President Trump would not give up on their efforts to repeal and replace the ACA.

“We are going to get this done, whether it is this week or some time in the days ahead because Obamacare is going to continue to collapse, the American people are hurting and President Trump and I are going to continue to work our hearts out to give the American people a fresh start on health care reform that, again, is built on the power of the free marketplace and an individual free-market choice and a state-based reform,” Pence said. “That is what we believe is the American solution to the challenges facing health care in the 21st Century.”

As Indiana’s governor, Pence expanded Medicaid in his state under the ACA, but got waivers from the Obama administration to implement plans that kick healthy people off the program for six months if they fail to pay premiums.

Pence referenced those waivers during his call-in to the Portland radio show Tuesday, saying provisions in the repeal bill would send states their federal Medicaid share in the form of block grants.

“The really exciting thing about Medicaid in the Graham-Cassidy bill is that by block-granting resources back to the state, states like Maine will be able to innovate and create new programs, a bit of which we did when I was governor of the state of Indiana,” Pence said. “I got a small amount of flexibility from the last administration and we were able to introduce health savings accounts, we were able to get people out of emergency room care and into primary care. Some of our most under-privileged Hoosiers were able, for the first time in their lives, to choose their own doctor and engage in wellness practices that were incentivized in the programs.”

This story will be updated.

