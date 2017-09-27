A Nov. 8 gala reception featuring Portland-area chefs and bartenders will benefit the Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Program at Southern Maine Community College.

The event, “A Light on the Point,” will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the Culinary Arts building at 80 Fort Road and costs $100. A VIP cocktail hour, with only 75 tickets available, will start an hour earlier and costs an extra $50. Both events are open to the public.

Proceeds will help pay for student scholarships and the President’s Emergency Fund, which provides financial support to students who experience unexpected financial difficulties.

Participating restaurants are Central Provisions, David’s restaurants, Evo Kitchen + Bar, Lolita Vinoteca and Asador, Piccolo, Sur Lie and Union. Culinary students will help the chefs prepare and serve a menu of light food. The VIP cocktail hour will feature mixologists from Portland Hunt & Alpine Cub and Fore Street, as well as oysters from Eventide.

Buy tickets at alightonthepoint2017.eventbrite.com.

