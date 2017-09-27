BANGOR – Maine officials say they will resume funding the Native American tribal effort to improve public health.

The Bangor Daily News reported that the decision by Republican Gov. Paul LePage’s administration comes three months after funding was cut off.

In a letter sent to the Houlton Band of Maliseets chief on Sept. 20, the state Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it will reinstate funding for a tribal liaison Oct. 1. The CDC says it will fund the position until Sept. 30, 2018.

A tribal liaison is a tribal government employee who works with communities on chronic disease prevention while representing tribes on the state level.

A spokeswoman for the CDC did not respond to questions on how the state found money to reinstate funding.

