PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A judge is expected to rule soon on whether a Rhode Island town can go beyond state law by creating a stricter marijuana ordinance.

WJAR-TV reports that Smithfield wants to limit the number of plants a licensed grower can have to two. Under state law, growers are allowed to have 12 plants.

The Smithfield Town Council says the ordinance is a way to prevent excessive marijuana sales.

Patient advocates say the town’s proposed ordinance would hurt people who use marijuana to treat illnesses. American Civil Liberties Union attorney John Meara says the town is trying to override the state Department of Health to prevent people from using medical marijuana.

The council president was unavailable or a comment.

