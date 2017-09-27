Yarmouth has hired Scott M. LaFlamme as the town’s new economic development director.

LaFlamme began on Sept. 25 with a salary of $77,500. He replaced Denise Clavette, who left in July to become the assistant city manager in Auburn.

LaFlamme holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in public administration from the University of Maine in Orono. He was a grant specialist at the Eastern Maine Development Corporation in Bangor and, for two years, served as the town manager for Turner. In 2014, LaFlamme started as Bath’s director of economic development and served in that position for three years.

During his tenure in Bath, LaFlamme led a number of community and economic engagement initiatives, including the development of two new hotels and a 59-unit mixed-income housing development, the Huse School Apartments, which was built on the site of the former John E.L. Huse Memorial School. He also supervised the city’s Environmental Protection Agency brownfields inventory and cleanup activities and managed the sale of three city-owned properties.

