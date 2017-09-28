NEW HIRES

William Kennedy joined the Portland law firm of Drummond & Drummond LLP.

Kennedy assists clients with all aspects of civil litigation. He worked for three years as a law clerk for the Maine Superior Court and Business and Consumer Court.

Michael-Corey Francis Hinton joined Drummond Woodsum as an associate to its nationwide Indian Law Practice Group.

Hinton was an attorney at Akin Gump in Washington, D.C. His focus is on advising Indian nations and their enterprises.

Drummond also added Erick Giles to its service group for tribes.

Giles, a University of Maine School of Law graduate, has deep experience in working with Indian nations on environmental regulatory matters.

APPOINTMENTS

Elizabeth Connellan Smith, an attorney at Verrill Dana, was appointed first co-chair of the American Bar Association Workers’ Compensation Standing Committee.

Smith will serve a three-year term. She has practiced for nearly 25 years and brings experience in workers compensation law.

Peter Guffin, who heads Pierce Atwood’s privacy and data security practice, was selected by the U.S. Department of Commerce and European Commission to serve as an arbitrator for the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield arbitration program.

In his privacy and data security law practice, Guffin counsels clients on compliance with state, federal and international laws and regulations. He also serves as professor of practice and co-director of the information privacy law program at the UMaine School of Law.

GENERAL

Bernstein Shur announced the launch of its joint technical and legal cybersecurity team.

Josh Silver, a shareholder and co-chair of the data security team, brings over 10 years of experience negotiating complex technology transactions, and serves as co-leader on the initiative.

Matt Kramer, the chief information officer, has covered all IT aspects in business and higher education for the past 20 years.

