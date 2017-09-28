Maine Medical Center has won state approval for its massive $512 million renovation and expansion project that will add single-patient rooms, operating rooms and a new entranceway facing Congress Street.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services this week granted Maine Med a Certificate of Need, which is a state requirement to make sure that hospital expansion projects are necessary and not duplication of medical services or would lead to increased health care costs. The Certificate of Need regulatory process is designed as a check against unneeded hospital expansions.

“There has never been a doubt about the clinical need for this project. It has been clear to all that we need to expand and modernize to provide the best possible care for our patients,” said Richard Petersen, Maine Med’s president and CEO, in a statement.

That leaves Portland planners’ approval as the only procedural hurdle remaining.

“We do still have work to do with the city on zoning and site plan review issues,” said John Porter, a spokesman for MaineHealth, the parent company of Maine Medical Center.

If all goes as planned, Maine Med would break ground in the spring of 2018 and complete the project – the most extensive renovation in Maine Med’s history – by 2022. Maine Med, originally built in 1874, has expanded and upgraded numerous times throughout its history.

The project did undergo one significant overhaul this summer when Maine Med changed its plans for parking from an adjacent site to a 10-story parking garage at 222 St. John Street, across Congress Street from Maine Med.

The new garage, with 2,222 spaces, would be on land that the hospital already leases for surface parking for employees.

The existing parking garage on the Maine Med campus will be demolished. The original plan for a 13-story garage at Congress and Gilman streets were shelved after neighbors complained it would be too tall for the neighborhood.

Maine Med’s planned expansion would increase the footprint of the hospital’s main campus by about 25 percent and add 20 new operating rooms and 128 single inpatient rooms. Hospitals have been moving away from double-occupancy rooms for patient safety, as a way to help prevent the spread of infections, and patient comfort.

The cornerstone of the expansion would be a 270,000-square-foot building fronting Congress Street that would serve as the hospital’s main entrance and include 64 inpatient beds – half of the overall total – and the operating rooms.

Currently, the main entrance is on Bramhall Street, in the middle of the upscale West End neighborhood.

The state granted the Certificate of Need contingent upon Maine Med report provide annual reports on how the expansion improved “quality and outcomes” at the hospital. The reports are required for three years after the project is completed. There was a June public hearing at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland, and no one spoke in opposition, Porter said.

Maine Med’s expansion project highlights the contrast between struggling rural hospitals and larger regional hospitals like Maine Med.

Andrew Coburn, a professor of public health at the University of Southern Maine, said the trend across the country is for patients to bypass their local, rural hospital to go to larger hospitals like Maine Med for elective surgeries. That dynamic is making it difficult for rural hospitals to be financially viable, because the surgeries are among the most profitable for hospitals. There’s also the trend of specialization of services becoming concentrated at hospitals in urban centers. The financial problems at rural hospitals was mostly recently in the spotlight when Calais Regional Hospital closed its maternity services in August, causing a community backlash and complaints that women would have to drive hours to deliver babies. But Calais hospital officials pointed to how the hospital was in a financial crisis and in danger of closing altogether if it didn’t cut services.

“There’s a lot of evidence that smaller hospitals are losing market share to the larger hospitals for specialty services,” Coburn said. “People are willing to drive hours out of their way.”

But Coburn said at the same time Maine Med should not be blamed for struggles at other hospitals, as it is making logical choices based on “who is showing up at their door. They are in some respects responding to demand.”

Coburn said the state’s Certificate of Need process is a weak regulatory system, and it doesn’t take into account the overall picture of hospitals and what types of services they should or should not be providing. That would take a level of state central planning that’s not available in Maine for health care.

According to an August, 2017 analysis by Maine DHHS, the hospital’s expansion project is necessary for modern hospital needs.

While Maine Med’s official capacity of 637 beds won’t change, standards for patient care have been updated over the past 20 years to require more patients be in single-occupancy rooms.

“Many of the patients treated at Maine Med today are simply too acutely ill to have roommates. This, combined with concerns such as matching patients in semi-private rooms with common infections or by gender, on a typical day leads to 60 or more bed closures. Capacity is further strained because many licensed beds are reserved for a specific purpose, notably patients requiring critical and intermediate care, often in emergent and urgent situations, and thus cannot be regularly used for inpatients with less urgent conditions,” according to the letter. “This will greatly ease the constraints now placed on Maine Med’s bed capacity.”

The expansion also would add two floors with 30,000 square feet and 64 extra in-patient beds to the East Tower, which was built in 2009. In 2015, Maine Med completed a $40 million expansion by adding five operating rooms in a 40,000-square-foot, two-story addition.

The analysis also noted that the new operating rooms are needed because “surgeries and other procedures are also under stress at Maine Med. The vast majority of procedure rooms at the hospital are more than 30 years old. These facilities do not conform to current new building construction standards of size – they are about two-thirds the size of modern rooms – and supportive infrastructure such as prep and recovery bays, family waiting rooms and sterilization facilities are not properly suited to meet patient needs in the future.”

Joe Lawlor can be reached at 791-6376 or [email protected]

Twitter; @joelawlorph

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.