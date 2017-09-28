SOUTH PORTLAND — Kyle Patterson scored off a scrum after a corner kick in the first half, and Charlie Cronin added an unassisted goal in the second half as South Portland earned a 2-0 win over Falmouth in a Class A South boys’ soccer match Thursday night.

South Portland, ranked fourth in Class A South, is now 8-0-1. Top-ranked Falmouth dropped to 7-2.

Red Riots keeper Riley Hasson and Falmouth’s Alvaro Fuentes-Cantillana each made five saves.

CHEVERUS 1, DEERING 0: Michael Nason scored from a scramble in the box midway through the first half, and the Stags (6-3) held on to defeat the Rams (6-3) at Deering’s Memorial Field.

James Shimansky assisted on the goal.

Cheverus keeper Harrison Bell made nine saves, including two when Deering threatened late. Max Morrione stopped three shots for the Rams.

SCARBOROUGH 5, WINDHAM 0: Alex Dobecki scored twice in the first half, and the Red Storm (7-2) cruised past the Eagles (1-8) in Scarborough.

Brandon Wasser and Eliot Dumais each added a goal to help Scarborough build a 4-0 lead going into halftime. Wyatt Keller scored in the second half, and Colin MacLeod and Marco Manfa each had two assists.

MARSHWOOD 3, BONNY EAGLE 0: Henry Honkonen scored twice in the opening 14 minutes, and the Hawks (6-4) rolled past the Scots (5-4) in South Berwick.

Jason Janetos assisted on Honkonen’s second goal, then made it 3-0 in the 32nd minute, scoring off a pass from Sam Fitzgerald.

PORTLAND 3, WESTBROOK 1: The Bulldogs (8-1) took the lead on an own goal early in the second half and went on to beat the Blue Blazes (3-7) in Westbrook.

Westbrook took the lead midway through the first half on a goal by Ryan Shackley, assisted by Jean Marc Lohomboli.

Tahn Tiparos got the tying goal, and Emmanuel Yugu converted a penalty kick for Portland’s final goal.

Rowan Daligan made eight saves for the Bulldogs.

THORNTON ACADEMY 3, KENNEBUNK 2: Chase Pierce scored two goals and broke a 1-1 tie early in the second half as the Trojans (6-3) edged the Rams (2-8) in Saco.

Pierce’s first goal, assisted by Frank Vondrak, opened the scoring midway through the first half. Ian Zogg tied it with an unassisted goal.

Goals by Pierce and Vondrak put the Trojans ahead 3-1 before Tristan Wirth scored for Kennebunk with less than 10 minutes to go.

GORHAM 7, NOBLE 0: Kyle King powered the Rams (7-1-1) with four goals in a win over the Knights (0-10) at North Berwick.

Ryan Farr contributed a goal and an assist, and Andrew Rent and Jonathan Scribner also scored.

Trevor Gray and Clayton Bassingthwaite combined for six saves for the Rams. Noble’s Noah Safford made 10 saves.

TRAIP ACADEMY 1, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: The Rangers (6-2) received an own goal in the first half and edged the Patriots (3-5) in Gray.

Jayce Nielsen made five saves for the shutout. Brannon Gilbert stopped six shots for Gray-New Gloucester.

EDWARD LITTLE 1, CAMDEN HILLS 0: Tyler Morin knocked in a loose ball with less than 10 minutes remaining to give the Red Eddies (7-1-1) a win over the Windjammers (4-2-2) in Auburn.

The goal came with keeper Lucas Boetsch caught out of position as the Windjammers tried to defend a cross by Joel Musese.

Boetsch finished with four saves, while Edward Little’s Noah Sterling stopped three shots.

