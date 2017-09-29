ROCKLAND — Three people were injured Thursday night when an explosion ripped a Wharf Street building.

The explosion and subsequent fire resulted in one person being flown by a LifeFlight helicopter to an unspecified medical burn center, according to Rockland Fire Chief Chris Whytock.

The explosion occurred at 9 Wharf St. The Rockland Fire Department was called shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday.

When emergency crews arrived, they found multiple small debris fires still burning inside a large metal frame garage and were able to use fire extinguishers to put out the flames. There was light smoke coming from the building.

Three patients were taken to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport with one of those people flown to a burn center. Names of the injured were not released.

The explosion and subsequent fire was caused by the grinding of materials near an empty 55-gallon barrel of acetone. Residual vapor from the barrel were ignited by sparks from the grinding.

A pickup truck and lawnmower were inside the building.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to investigate along with Rockland Fire and Rockland Police because of the injuries. The Camden Fire Department and Northeast Ambulance were also called to assist.

The chief pointed out that the occupants did not immediately report the explosion and injuries as they attempted to put out the fire with a garden hose and fire extinguisher.

He said the first thing to do in such an incident is to leave the building.

“With the size of the building, the fire load that was present, and the extent of injuries, early notification is paramount to everyone’s safety and well being,” the chief said.

The 1,800-square-foot garage is owned by 9 Wharf Street LLC whose principal owner is Finlay Matheson of Miami, Fla.

