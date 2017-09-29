Max Coffin took a screen pass 66 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter and Sean Tompkins broke free for an 85-yard touchdown run as Cheverus pulled away and defeated Portland 31-21 in a Class A football game Friday afternoon at Boulos Stadium.
Vinny Pasquali scored all three Portland touchdowns – two receptions and an 82-yard return on the second-half kickoff. The kickoff return pulled the Bulldogs (0-5) to within 16-14, but Cheverus (2-3) quickly regained control, thanks to the touchdowns by Coffin and Tompkins.
Cheverus opened a 16-0 lead in the first half on a fumble recovery in the end zone by Vic Morrone, a safety caused by a bad snap, and a 1-yard run by Teigan Lindstedt.
