GARDINER — Fryeburg Academy has developed into a contender in Class C South football. Gardiner learned why Friday night.

The Raiders bottled up Gardiner’s running game, holding them to 39 yards on the ground and making big plays when needed en route to a 32-6 victory.

Fryeburg improved to 4-1, while Gardiner fell to 1-4.

Cody Gullikson rushed for three touchdowns and caught a 49-yard pass for another score.

“I get the ball a lot,” Gullikson said. “We’re coming together great. After losing to Leavitt (last week), it really woke us up a little bit. Our offensive line really stepped up.”

The Raiders scored twice in the second quarter to take a 12-0 lead, the second touchdown coming on a 49-yard pass play from Oscar Saunders to a wide-open Gullikson.

Gardiner responded with its only scoring drive, set up by Nate Malinowski’s 36-yard kickoff return. Cam Michaud scored on a 4-yard run around the right side, but the Tigers generated little offense after that.

“They’re a good football team,” Gardiner Coach Joe White said. “We knew that coming in. You can’t make mistakes. … Hats off to them, they played a fantastic football game.”

Forced to throw the ball, Gardiner quarterback Cole Heaberlin had little time to find open receivers. He completed 7 of 12 passes for 49 yards and threw two interceptions, both to Nathan Knapp. He was also sacked twice.

“We were just throwing a lot at them,” said Gullikson, who also plays linebacker. “When they were going with that empty (set), we blitzed two backers. We were getting pressure, and our front three was doing a great job getting pressure, too.”

Saunders completed 10 of 17 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns. He completed all three of his passes in the second half, including a 16-yard touchdown toss to Cobey Johnson.

Once the Raiders got a comfortable lead, they kept the ball on the ground, with Gullikson and Jared Chisari sharing the load.

MARSHWOOD 38, WESTBROOK 0: Tommy Springer threw two first-quarter touchdown passes and rushed for a score in the second quarter, leading the Eagles (5-0) past the Blue Blazes (2-3) in Westbrook.

Springer connected with Maxwell Horton and Kyle Glidden to give Marshwood a 14-0 lead, then made it 21-0 with a 2-yard run in the second quarter before Horton booted a 24-yard field goal.

Justin Bryant led Marshwood with 103 rushing yards, including a 1-yard TD in the third quarter. Ian Parmley added a 39-yard touchdown run later in the third.

BIDDEFORD 22, MT. ARARAT 0: Carter Edgerton hooked up with Cody Saucier for a pair of first-half touchdown passes and ran 22 yards for a score in the third quarter as the Tigers (3-2) defeated the Eagles (2-3) in Topsham.

Saucier’s touchdowns went for 45 yards in the first quarter and 14 yards in the second quarter. Shane Spaulding added a 32-yard field goal in the second quarter to help Biddeford open a 16-0 lead.

SANFORD 48, BANGOR 6: Mike Lunney had 16 carries for 149 yards and a touchdown, and the Spartans (3-2) rolled up 365 yards on the ground against the Rams (0-5) at Sanford.

James Meggison had a pair of 7-yard touchdown runs in the second quarter as Sanford built a 28-0 lead before Bangor got on the board with a touchdown just before halftime.

Lunney added three sacks and forced a pair of fumbles.

EDWARD LITTLE 36, MASSABESIC 0: Grant Hartley threw three touchdown passes as the Red Eddies (5-0) defeated the Mustangs (0-5) at Waterboro.

Xzabier Weaver scored twice in the second quarter on receptions of 53 and 72 yards. EL also got touchdown runs from Maxx Bell (13 yards) and Caden Begos (10 yards).

