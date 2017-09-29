Two Biddeford men were arrested Friday morning for allegedly selling crack cocaine in the greater Biddeford area.

Quinton L. Smith, 38, and Courtney Skipworth, 38, were arrested when Maine Drug Enforcement Agency agents served a search warrant on their room at the Sleepy Hollow Motel around 6 a.m. The MDEA York District Task Force spent the past month investigating Smith.

During the investigation, officials say undercover agents bought crack cocaine from both men on several occasions while they were staying at the motel. A search of the room and Smith’s 2008 Dodge Charger resulted in the seizure of cocaine, items related to drug trafficking and approximately $16,000 in cash, according to the MDEA.

Smith was convicted of drug trafficking in 2014 and was released from the Maine State Prison earlier this year after serving three years of an eight-year sentence.

Smith was charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs (crack cocaine), a Class A crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison. Skipworth was charged with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, a Class B crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Smith and Skipworth were arrested without incident and taken to York County Jail. Bail was set for Skipworth at $50,000 cash. No bail was allowed for Smith because he is on probation for his prior drug conviction. Both men will appear in court next week.

