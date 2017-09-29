AUBURN — Authorities in Maine say a snake that slithered out of a shipping crate from China is on the loose inside a plastic manufacturing plant.

WGME-TV reports the snake escaped Thursday morning when a worker at Pioneer Plastic opened a crate the plant received from China. State wardens were called to the Auburn plant to look for the snake but were not able to find it.

Officials say the snake was green with yellow eyes. Wardens aren’t sure what kind of snake it is.

Workers at the plant have been advised to call officials if the snake is spotted again.

