LAS VEGAS — O.J. Simpson will live in Florida after he is released on parole from a Nevada prison where he has been held for the past nine years for a robbery conviction, his lawyer said Friday.

Attorney Malcolm LaVergne didn’t specify where the former sports and movie star would live, although Tom Scotto, a friend who lives in Naples, Florida, has offered his home.

O.J. Simpson could be free on parole within days. Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

“He’s going to Florida,” LaVergne said. “There’s no doubt he’s going to Florida.”

However, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi sent a letter Friday to the Florida Department of Corrections, urging it to tell Nevada officials that Florida objects to Simpson serving his parole in the Sunshine State.

“Floridians are well aware of Mr. Simpson’s background, his wanton disregard for the lives of others, and of his scofflaw attitude with respect to the heinous acts for which he has been found civilly liable,” Bondi wrote. “Our state should not become a country club for this convicted criminal.”

Simpson was acquitted of the 1994 killings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles. But he was found liable for their deaths in a civil case in 1997 and ordered to pay the victims’ families $33.5 million.

Florida officials have said in the past that they must accept the transfer if Nevada’s request meets the established criteria.

Release plans are in motion but need to be finalized for Simpson to be freed, perhaps as early as Monday in Las Vegas, Nevada prisons official Brooke Keast said. Citing safety concerns, she said the plans were not being made public.

Simpson’s attorney said he will begin pressing for answers if his client is not free by Oct. 8. LaVergne said he spoke with Simpson Thursday and that he is excited about his pending freedom.

“He’s really looking forward to the simple pleasures,” LaVergne said. “Seeing his family on the outside, spending time with them, eating food that’s not packaged.”

Simpson wants to eat steak and seafood and get an iPhone, LaVergne told ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

