SOUTH PARIS — Colton Carson found Dawson Stevens in the end zone for the go-ahead score late in the third quarter Saturday and Oxford Hills went on to a 29-17 victory against Windham in a Class A North football game Saturday.

Windham (3-2) took a 14-10 halftime lead on a 17-yard run by Tanner Bernier with 1:53 left in the second period.

Liam McClusker nailed a 32-yard field goal to extend Windham’s lead to 17-10 with 7:51 left in the third, but Carson hooked up with Stevens for a 41-yard score to make it 17-16 with 6:27 left in the period.

Stevens’ go-ahead touchdown made it 22-17 with 2:21 left in the third.

Oneil Brown scored from 2 yards for the Vikings (3-2) to make it 29-17 with 9:40 left in the game.

“That’s as well as we’ve played,” Oxford Hills Coach Mark Soehren said. “We finally dominated the line of scrimmage. I know Windham is down with injuries a little bit, but they’re still a good team. (Carson) was a little bit off in the first half but he had a great second half.”

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 28, FREEPORT 21: Nick Lombardi scored the winning touchdown for the Phoenix (4-1) with under seven minutes remaining to defeat the Falcons (1-4) at Freeport.

Spruce Mountain erased a 14-point deficit when Kayle Stewart rushed for a 7-yard score before adding a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Brett Frey found Brandon Frey for a Phoenix touchdown from 27 yards, and Jacob Tomm rushed for a 50-yard touchdown to tie the score for Freeport at 21-21 with nine minutes to play.

Spruce Mountain answered two minutes later when Lombardi reeled in a 40-yard touchdown pass from Fray to take back the lead. Lombardi came away with an interception with just over a minute remaining to seal it.

WELLS 41, OAK HILL 21: Fueled by the hard-charging duo of Nolan Potter and Tyler Bridge, the Warriors (5-0) scored four second-half touchdowns to shake off the Raiders (2-3) at Wales.

“The kids just have this thing, I don’t know, this resilience they have that just gets them right back in the game,” Wells Coach Tim Roche said. “They came out, and Nolan and Tyler kind of teamed up there.”

Oak Hill rallied from a 14-0 hole to make it 14-14 at halftime.

“I think we showed mental toughness because we went down twice,” Oak Hill Coach Stacen Doucette said. “We put on a little run both times. I thought we had difficulties running the ball, but I thought pass protection was very nice, receivers caught the ball and we ran good routes. The passing game looked pretty good at times today.”

SOCCER

YARMOUTH 6, FREEPORT 1: Eric LaBrie finished with three goals and the Clippers (9-0) scored four times in the opening 22 minutes to beat the Falcons (5-4) at Freeport.

Jack Jones scored and had two assists, and Tahj Garvey and Silas Chappell each added goals for Yarmouth. Jesse Bennell answered with 14 minutes left for Freeport, and Atticus Patrick had five saves.

GARDINER 8, OCEANSIDE 0: Casey Bourque had three goals to lead the Tigers (2-6-1) over Oceanside (0-9-1) at Gardiner.

Bourque added an assist, and Jackson Tweedy (assist) and Cam Babcock scored two goals apiece. Marshall Clements also scored and Garrett Lunt had two assists.

RICHMOND 1, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Matt Rines scored midway through the second half to lift the Bobcats (9-0) over the Hawks (1-6-1) at Richmond.

Trystin Shea made five saves for the shutout. Matthew Day stopped seven shots for Sacopee.

