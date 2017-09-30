BEVERLY, Mass — John Smith rushed for 301 yards and two touchdowns on 39 carries as Husson cruised to a 28-7 win over Endicott in a college football game on Saturday.

Smith became the first player in school history to rush for more than 300 yards as Husson improves to 3-1. The Eagles are 7-4 in their last 11 non-conference games.

DJ Allen caught a 3-yard TD pass from Cory Brandon in the first quarter, before Smith scored on a 75-yard run and an 11-yard run in the second quarter. Allen caught another TD pass from Brandon, this one for 5 yards, to give Husson a 28-0 halftime lead.

Brandon completed 11 of 21 passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

Husson outgained Endicott (1-4) 409-233.

MIDDLEBURY 37, COLBY 6: Jared Lebowitz threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns and the Ephs (3-0) scored 34 unanswered points to cruise past the Mules (0-3) in Middlebury, Vermont.

Jack O’Brien found Jack Schwern for a 21-yard score to give Colby a 6-3 lead with 3:04 left in the first, but Lebowitz connected with Conrado Banky for two touchdowns to give Middlebury a 17-6 lead going into halftime.

Middlebury made it 24-6 on a 18-yard pass from Lebowitz to Tanner Contois late in the third, then extended its lead on a 61-yard punt return by Jimmy Martinez early in the fourth.

WPI 45, MAINE MARITIME 0: Sean McAllen had 23 carries for 182 yards and a pair of touchdown runs as the Engineers (3-2, 1-0 New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference) opened a 21-0 halftime lead and rolled past the Mariners (0-4, 0-1) at Worcester, Massachusetts.

WPI out-rushed Maine Maritime 372-99.

Mariner quarterback Corey Creeger was 6 for 15 with 114 yards passing.

TUFTS 37, BATES 17: The Jumbos (2-1) scored 38 straight points after falling behind 3-0 and beat the Bobcats (0-3) in Lewiston.

Ryan McDonald was 21 of 36 for 245 yards passing and four touchdown throws for Tufts (2-1), including three to Jack Dolan, and rushed for 81 yards.

Bates quarterback Brendan Costa had a touchdown pass and a second-quarter 70-yard touchdown run. Grant DeWald added a 33-yard field goal.

AMHERST 31, BOWDOIN 14: James O’Regan caught six passes for 136 yards and a touchdown, and the Mammoths (2-0) scored 24 consecutive points to beat the Polar Bears (0-2) in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Griff Stalcup threw for 151 yards and two touchdowns for Bowdoin, including a 38-yard pass to Nick Vallas with 2:21 left in the first quarter to make it 7-7.

MEN’S SOCCER

COLBY 2, MIDDLEBURY 0: Lucas Pereira and Cam Clouse both scored as the Mules (4-2-1, 2-2-1) beat the Panthers (5-3-0, 2-3-0) in Middlebury, Vermont.

Avery Gibson stopped three shots for Colby, while Jeremy Yeager had six saves for Middlebury.

BATES 0, TRINITY 0: Mateo Zabala stopped seven shots for the Bobcats (3-1-2, 1-1-2 NESCAC) and Robbie Montanaro stopped eight for the Bantams (1-6-1, 0-5-1) as the teams settled for a draw through two overtime sessions at Lewiston.

SOUTHERN MAINE 1, KEENE STATE 1: Benjamin Musese scored in the first half as the Huskies (4-5-1, 0-2-1 Little East) played to a tie with the Owls (5-2-3, 2-0-1) in Gorham.

Joseph Kalilwa had an assist for Southern Maine and Richard Glemawu had two saves.

William Salta scored in the second half to tie it for Keene State.

ROGER WILLIAMS 2, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1: Connor Edwards scored the game-winning goal with 17 minutes left to lift the Hawks (6-4-2, 2-1 CCC) over the Nor’Easters (2-9, 1-2 CCC) at Biddeford.

Sean Janson scored in the first half for Roger Williams, but Cody Kennedy answered eight minutes later for UNE to even the score.

Nathan Delesdernier made five saves for the Nor’Easters.

ST. JOSEPH’S 5, SUFFOLK 0: Brett Mattos scored four goals as the Monks (8-0-1, 4-0-1 GNAC) beat the Rams (4-5-0, 1-4-0) in East Boston, Massachusetts.

Jackson Taylor and Keenan Welzel each added two assists for St. Joseph’s.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.