ORONO — Lydia Murray scored 6:59 into the second period to give the University of Maine the lead in its 4-2 win over Quinnipiac in a women’s hockey game Saturday at Alfond Arena.

Brittany Kucera and Vendual Pribylova gave Maine (1-1-0) a 2-0 lead. Sarah-Eve Coutu-Godbout and Katie MacKenzie scored to tie it for Quinnipiac (1-1-0).

Teresa Vanisova added an insurance goal for the Black Bears.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

TRINITY 2, BATES 1: Samantha March scored in the 73rd minute as the Bantams (3-5-1, 2-1-0 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (5-2-1, 2-1-1) at Lewiston.

Rhone O’Hara put Trinity on the board with a penalty kick in the 22nd minute. So Kim answered for Bates in the 43rd minute with an assist from Nellie Breen.

Taylor O’Connor made five saves for the Bantams and Sarah McCarthy made five for the Bobcats.

MIDDDLEBURY 1, COLBY 0: Eliza Van Voorhis touched in Eliza Robinson’s long free kick for the only goal of the contest in the 49th minute for the Panthers (5-2-1, 2-2-1 NESCAC) as they edged the Mules (3-4-1, 0-4-1) at Middlebury, Vermont.

Dani Lonati had seven saves for Colby, while Ursula Alwang stopped a pair of shots for Middlebury.

ST. JOSEPH’S 2, ST. JOSPEH’S (CONN.) 1: Hannah Butler scored 8:37 into overtime as the Monks (6-1-4, 3-1-3 GNAC) beat the Blue Jays (6-2-2, 4-2) in Standish.

Kenzie Murphy gave the Monks a 1-0 lead in the 48th minute. The Blue Jays tied it five minutes later on a goal by Jessica Spezzano. Brooke Troup had six saves for the Monks.

KEENE STATE 7, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: The Owls (6-3, 2-1 LEC) scored six goals in the first half to defeat the Huskies (2-7, 0-3) at Keene, New Hampshire.

Kali Santino had two early goals for Keene. Taylor Farland added a goal and an assist in the opening 16 minutes.

ROGER WILLIAMS 1, UNE 0: Kasey Provost scored in the 74th minute as the Hawks (5-5-2, 2-0-1 Commonwealth Coast Conference) beat the Nor’easters (5-5, 1-2) in Biddeford.

Natalie O’Donovan had three saves for Roger Williams, while Emily Ashman had eight saves for UNE.

FIELD HOCKEY

MIDDLEBURY 6, COLBY 1: Erin Nichols had a pair of goals to lead the Panthers (6-2, 4-1 NESCAC) past the Mules (5-3, 2-3) at Middlebury, Vermont.

Audrey Quirk and Marissa Baker each had a goal and an assist for Middlebury, while Lauren Schweppe and Annie Leonard added goals.

Georgia Cassidy scored on a penalty stroke in the second half for Colby.

TRINITY 2, BATES 1: Kelcie Finn had a goal in each half as the Bantams (3-4, 2-4 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (3-5, 1-4) at Lewiston.

Katherine Devaney had an assist for Trinity. Emma Patterson scored from Taylor Lough for Bates.

Lori Berger had a pair of saves for the Bantams. Adelae Durand and Alyssa Souza combined for two saves for the Bobcats.

SOUTHERN MAINE 2, UMASS-DARTMOUTH 1: Tayla Smedberg had a goal and an assist as the Huskies (4-6, 3-3 Little East) held off the Corsairs (3-5, 2-4) at Gorham.

Maggie Redmond also scored for USM. Kaitlin Hilton had an assist. Haley Donahay scored for UMass-Dartmouth.

Anna Huff had a pair of saves for USM, while Allison Burke made a save the Cosairs.

ST. JOSEPH’S 2, JOHNSON & WALES 0: Libby Pomerleau and Kayla Kelly scored as the Monks (6-3, 4-0 Great Northeast Athletic Conference) beat the Wildcats (2-6, 1-3) in Standish.

Maddy Beaulieu and Alexandre Belaire each had an assist. Megan Baker had four saves for St. Joseph’s.

