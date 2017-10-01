PATRIOTS THIS WEEK

Panthers (2-1) at Patriots (2-1), 1 p.m. (FOX)

Outlook: Two years ago the Panthers beat the Patriots when late interference on Rob Gronkowski was waved off. This time, Tom Brady gets his payback.

Spread: Patriots -9

Prediction: Patriots, 37-20

GAME OF THE WEEK

Raiders (2-1) at Broncos (2-1), 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Outlook: A vibrant division rivalry between teams thinking playoffs, and a game featuring two of the most exciting edge rushers in the sport in Oakland’s Khalil Mack and Denver’s Von Miller. Yeah, I’d watch that. That each team is coming off a loss further torques up the stakes. For me, the Broncos are slightly better outright and with a home-field edge stronger than most. And the Raiders’ pass defense has been a blinking-neon weakness thus far.

Spread: Broncos -3.

Prediction: Broncos, 28-24.

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Giants (0-3) at Buccaneers (1-1), 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Outlook: The Giants are trying to do what nobody has done since the 2002 NFL realignment: Be an 0-3 team that goes on to make playoffs. They start here with a road upset as Eli Manning shreds the Bucs’ secondary and last season’s really good Giants run ‘D’ remembers how to tackle.

Spread: Buccaneers -3.

Prediction: Giants, 24-20.

OTHER GAMES

• Saints (1-2, -3) over Dolphins (1-1) in London, 27-23: The Dolphins’ pass defense made Josh McCown look like a superstar. Now here comes Drew Brees. Uh oh.

• At Falcons (3-0, -8) over Bills (2-1), 27-20: Buffalo’s offense won’t outscore Matt Ryan and Devonta Freeman, but I like the Bills ‘D’ to beat the betting line.

• At Browns (0-3, +3) over Bengals (0-3), 19-17: “Aawwk!” Upset! The entire state of Ohio has a paper bag over its head. Dicey, but gut feeling is Cleveland at home.

• At Cowboys (2-1, -6) over Rams (2-1), 24-17: Really liking the Cowboys’ Demarcus Lawrence-led pass rush to make things tough for Jared Goff.

• At Vikings (2-1, off board) over Lions (2-1), 23-20: Sam Bradford is doubtful, but Case Keenum keeps the Vikings attack explosive.

• Jaguars (2-1, -3) over At Jets (1-2), 17-13: Both are coming off nice upset wins and Jacksonville is a road fave for first time since 2011. This Jaguars pass rush is for real.

• Steelers (2-1, -3) over At Ravens (2-1), 24-20: Pittsburgh has lost four in a row at Baltimore, but I like the Steelers’ defense vs. Joe Flacco and a struggling offense.

• Titans (2-1, -11/2) over At Texans (1-2), 23-20: I’m sold on the Titans as really good until they give me a reason to disbelieve.

• At Cardinals (1-2, -61/2) over 49ers (0-3), 20-17: The 49ers are more rested here but St. Louis is still the better squad.

• At Chargers (0-3, -21/2) over Eagles (2-1), 27-23: The Bolts bring a big pass rush vs. Carson Wentz and are due some luck.

• At Seahawks (1-2, -13) over Colts (1-2), 21-13: No Andrew Luck, no Marshawn Lynch and a disappointing (so far) Seattle defense makes for a dull Sunday nighter.

• At Chiefs (3-0, -7) over Washington (2-1), 30-24: A sizzling Monday night matchup. The Chiefs have scored a TD of 50-plus yards in a record nine straight games, but Washington looks playoff-good.

Last week: (7-9 straight up, 4-10-2 vs. spread). Season 26-21, 19-26-2.

– Greg Cote, Miami Herald

