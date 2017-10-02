An autopsy on the body of Michael Burns, 53, of Rochester, New Hampshire, who was shot and killed at a home in Saco over the weekend, was completed Monday, but the state medical examiner’s office declined to release the results.

Mark Belserene, a spokesman for the Office of Chief Medical Examiner, wrote in an email that he does not have authorization to release results yet.

Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said that Maine State Police, who are investigating the fatal shooting, would not be releasing any additional details on Monday because the investigation is continuing. However, McCausland said investigators have a very good idea of what transpired at the home.

State police said that Burns was shot on the front porch of a home at 26 Nye Street in Saco just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday by one of the building’s tenants. Two other people were inside the home when the shooting took place. State police have not identified the tenant who shot Burns.

Police have also not said why Burns showed up at the home during the early morning hours. No one has been charged in connection with the shooting.

On his Facebook page, Burns described himself as a business owner and graduate of Berwick Academy in South Berwick. Fosters.com, an online newspaper, reported that Burns served as scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 23 in Strafford, New Hampshire, for 13 years.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.