As a person who left Portland in 2012 because of the lack of affordable housing, it is heartening indeed to see an at-large City Council candidate like Joey Brunelle, who is actively seeking a solution.

Too often, the City Council seems focused on catering to developers more interested in profits than in the needs of Portland’s citizens.

Mr. Brunelle has the people’s needs as his primary concern. If Portland is to truly be a livable city, it needs the vision to include all our residents, not just those who have the most money.

Barney McClelland

Yarmouth

