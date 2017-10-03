LAS VEGAS — The Vegas Golden Knights claimed Boston Bruins goalie Malcolm Subban off waivers on Tuesday.

The Bruins put Subban on waivers on Monday.

Subban played in four games for the Bruins last season and posted a 2-0 record with a 2.71 goals-against-average.

Subban has spent the last four years in the Bruins’ system after being picked by Boston in the first round of the 2012 draft. He has spent the majority of his time with the AHL’s Providence Bruins.

CAPITALS: The NHL suspended right winger Tom Wilson for four games for boarding St. Louis Blues forward Sammy Blais.

SABRES: The Sabres reached an agreement to sign their franchise player, Jack Eichel, to an NHL-maximum eight-year, $80 million contract.

Eichel, 20, is entering the final year of his three-year entry level contract and only eligible to become a restricted free agent next summer. The new contract won’t kick in until next season.

• The team assigned 2016 first-round draft pick Alexander Nylander to the minors as part of a series of moves to set its season-opening roster.

Forward Sean Malone joined Nylander in being demoted to Buffalo’s AHL affiliate in Rochester.

CANUCKS-PENGUINS: Vancouver acquired defenseman Derrick Pouliot from the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenseman Andrey Pedan and a fourth-round selection in the 2018 draft.

The Canucks hope the 23-year-old Pouliot will reach his potential under new coach Travis Green after he failed to catch on in Pittsburgh.

The Penguins drafted the 6-foot, 208-pound Pouliot No. 8 overall in the 2012 draft. But Pouliot appeared in just 67 games over three seasons in Pittsburgh, with two goals and 12 assists with a rating of minus-11.

Pouliot was a star in junior with the Western Hockey League’s Portland Winterhawks, where Green was an assistant coach.

AVALANCHE: Colorado reinforced its defense by claiming Patrik Nemeth on waivers from Dallas.

PREDATORS: Nashville set its roster for Thursday night’s season opener at Boston by assigning Frederick Gaudreau and Vladislav Kamenev to its AHL affiliate and designating center Nick Bonino and defenseman Ryan Ellis as non-roster.

Bonino broke a foot in the Stanley Cup Final playing with Pittsburgh, and he had surgery after signing with Nashville as a free agent. Bonino said at the start of training camp that he was on target to return to the lineup by the season opener.

Ellis had knee surgery after the Final and isn’t expected to return until late December or January.

