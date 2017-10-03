WESTBROOK — Christine Jarowicz scored twice, including the winning goal at 27:57 of the second half as Kennebunk defeated Westbrook 2-1 in an SMAA field hockey game Tuesday.

Westbrook (9-2) took a 1-0 lead after 22:50 on a goal by Avery Tucker from Abby Symbol. Jarowicz tied it for the Rams (8-3) less than six minutes later.

Kimmy Goddard finished with 11 saves for Westbrook. Haley Moody had five for Kennebunk.

SCARBOROUGH 4, WINDHAM 0: Rachel Paradis had three assists for the Red Storm (11-0), who had a 3-0 halftime lead and defeated the Eagles (0-10-1) at Scarborough.

Julia Booth-Howe, Kerry Timpson and Lauren Topchik scored in the first half for Scarborough. Catherine Taylor added a second-half goal.

Grace Sawyer recorded 28 saves for Windham.

THORNTON ACADEMY 5, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Taylor Ouellette scored twice to lead the Golden Trojans (7-4) over the Red Riots (3-8) at Saco.

Olivia Lambert, Claire Decker and Aliyah Bureau also scored, and Madison Vachon recorded the shutout.

MARSHWOOD 2, CHEVERUS 0: Corin Hasty scored in the first half and assisted on Melanie Dube’s goal in the second to lead the Hawks (7-4) over the Stags (8-3) at South Berwick.

Hannah Woodford had 10 saves for Cheverus. Sarah Arenberg stopped eight shots for Marshwood.

CONY 6, OXFORD HILLS 0: Cari Hopkins had two goals to spark the Rams (4-6-1) over Oxford Hills (2-8-1) at Augusta.

BIDDEFORD 3, SANFORD 1: Sarrah Marcotte scored in each half for the Tigers (8-2), who took a 1-0 halftime lead and downed the Spartans (4-7) at Sanford

Megan Mourmouras assisted on Marcotte’s second-half goal and set up Paige Laverriere as Biddeford extended its lead to 3-0 before Alysha Simpson scored late for Sanford.

Taylor Wildes had four saves for the Tigers. Amber Singleton stopped 18 shots for the Spartans.

SOCCER

BUCKFIELD 7, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 1: Kathryn Henderson scored three goals as the Bucks (5-2-2) downed the Lions (0-8) at Buckfield.

Julia Dow, Hannah Shields, Siana Jacobs and Kylie Carrier also scored for Buckfield.

Courtney Spaulding scored and Clairette Kirezi had five saves for Greater Portland Chistian.

YARMOUTH 7, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 2: Callie Decker and Sara D’Appolonia each scored twice for the Clippers (11-0), who took a 4-0 halftime lead and beat the Patriots (4-5-1) at Yarmouth.

Ellie Purgavie, Ehryn Groothoff and Hannah Dwyer added goals for Yarmouth. Jordan Grant and Alexa Thayer scored, and Chelsea Davis had seven saves for Gray-New Gloucester.

GREELY 5, YORK 3: Anna DeWolfe had three goals and two assists as the Rangers (7-3) beat the Wildcats (4-5-1) at York.

Skyler Cooney and Julia Martel also scored for Greely, which led 2-1 at halftime.

Anna Baker of York and Camille Clement of the Rangers each recorded five saves.

HALL-DALE 3, BOOTHBAY REGION 2: Madisyn Smith had two goals and Naomi Lynch added another for the Bulldogs (5-4-2), who defeated the Seahawks (3-8) at Boothbay Harbor.

Catrina Kincaid had two assists for Hall-Dale, which outshot Boothbay, 26-8.

VOLLEYBALL

YARMOUTH 3, GARDINER 1: Evelyn Lukis had nine kills and four blocks as the Clippers (9-1) downed the Tigers (2-7) in four sets at Yarmouth.

Kaitlyn Bennett added nine kills for Yarmouth, which won, 25-21, 25-16, 22-25 and 25-14. Brooke Somes and Emily Harrington each had five kills for Gardiner.

BONNY EAGLE 3, CHEVERUS 2: Mia Ferrante had four aces, three blocks and five kills as the Scots (4-7) edged the Stags (1-9) in five sets at Portland.

Sarah Shackley had three kills and two digs for Bonny Eagle, which won sets 1, 3 and 5, winning 27-25, 25-21 and 15-11. Maddie Geiger had 32 assists and Julia Pomerleau added 24 kills for Cheverus, which won 25-17 in both the second and fourth sets.

PORTLAND 3, MARSHWOOD 1: The Bulldogs (5-4) pulled away in the fourth game to edge the Hawks (2-7) at South Berwick.

Portland won the first game 25-11, dropped the second 30-28, rallied in the third 27-25 and took the final game, 25-11.

THORNTON ACADEMY 3, WINDHAM 1: Johnna Scott had four aces to lead the Golden Trojans (6-4) to a 25-14, 20-25, 25-22, 25-18 victory against the Eagles (3-7) at Windham.

Morgan Proulx had six kills and three aces, and Danielle Hall added 10 assists and two aces for Windham.

DEERING 3, MASSABESIC 0: Maddy Broda had 12 assists and 10 aces as the Rams (10-0) swept the Mustangs (0-10) at Waterboro.

Dianne Derkis had eight kills and Avery Donovan added seven for Deering, which won 25-8, 25-10 and 25-18. Alexis Norton had two kills and two blocks for Massabesic.

CAPE ELIZABETH 3, GREELY 2: The Capers (11-0) were extended to five games before defeating the Rangers (6-6) at Cumberland.

Cape Elizabeth dropped the first game 25-16, captured the next two 25-21, 25-15, fell in the fourth 25-18 before rallying to capture the final game, 15-9.

