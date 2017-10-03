University of Maine Police are searching for a man who reportedly sexually assaulted someone in a public restroom on campus, according to a report from WCSH.com.

University officials said the incident happened in a men’s room Sunday. The suspect, Mark Tenneson, 55, is 5-foot-9-inches tall, 170 pounds, with gray hair and a beard.

Officials confirmed that he was not a member of the University community, according to WCSH.com.

Anyone with information is asked to call UMaine police at (207) 581-4040.

