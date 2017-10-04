Opponents of a Nov. 7 ballot question that will ask voters to approve a casino York County have gone on the offensive, launching a blistering campaign web site Wednesday that attacks “Shady Shawn,” a reference to Shawn Scott, the Las Vegas casino developer who would benefit from the project.

The web site, wickedshady.com calls into question the ethics and backgrounds of casino proponents and the campaign’s chief financial backers.

A political action committee that opposed the casino, A Bad Deal for Maine, funded the campaign web site, which features links to dozens of news reports about the regulatory issues faced by Shawn Scott and his associated companies over the last decade from Maine to Laos and beyond.

The site includes a litany of references to Scott, his sister Lisa Scott, and others who paid for a $4.3 million campaign to gather voter signatures and are also bankrolling the political action committee to support the casino, Progress for Maine.

Shawn Scott is an international gambling entrepreneur who won voter approval to add slot machines to Bangor’s struggling horse track in 2003. He then sold those rights to Penn National – which still operates what is now Bangor’s successful Hollywood Casino – for $51 million as regulators scrutinized his businesses and associates.

Scott has profited from “flipping” racetracks and gambling facilities across the country while being dogged by lawsuits and complaints about his business practices. And questions are now being raised about the campaign in Maine led by his sister.

Maine’s fall ballot question is written in such away, that if it is approved by voters, only Shawn Scott or a company controlled by him would be granted the license for a casino in York County, at an as yet undisclosed location.

Those working on the opposition team include long-time conservative operative Roy Lenardson, who once served as a staffer for Republicans at the state Legislature, but who now runs a political consulting firm from his home in Florida. Lenardson’s out-of-state residence has become a target of the pro-casino campaign.

Among other things, the opposition web site calls into question Shawn Scott’s trustworthiness noting, “Shady Shawn is back, dealing his latest shady scheme and trying to pull a fast one on Maine voters.”

A Bad Deal for Maine, the PAC opposing the casino, filed a campaign finance report with the state Wednesday showing the campaign spent about $5,000 developing the web site.

The report shows the campaign had received only one cash donation by Sept. 30, from Lenardson for $100.

The report also shows the PAC has $14,323 in unpaid debts.

The pro-casino PAC, Progress for Maine, has yet to file its quarterly campaign finance report with the Maine Commission on Governmental Ethics and Election Practices. The report is due by the end of the day Thursday.

Michael Sherry, a spokesman for Progress for Maine, said the campaign expected to file its report by the deadline. Sherry had no immediate response to the opposition web site but said he would comment later.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.