A Kennebunk High School teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student has been indicted by the York County grand jury on 14 counts stemming from an investigation into the relationship, police said Wednesday.

Jill Lamontagne, 29, turned herself into the Kennebunk Police Wednesday after she was indicted Tuesday on six counts of gross sexual assault, two counts of unlawful sexual contact and six counts of abuse of a minor, police said.

The boy was under the age of 18 when the alleged sexual contact occurred. He had been a student in Lamontagne’s health class, the school district previously said.

She is scheduled to appear in York County Superior Court Dec. 22 for arraignment. She was released on $1,000 bail from the police station, Kennebunk Police said.

Lamontagne was placed on administrative leave June 12 when the family of a 17-year-old student notified school authorities that he had had sexual contact with her, said Katie Hawes, the RSU 21 superintendent, in June.

Shortly after she was placed on leave, Lamontagne filed for family medical leave with the district. Family medical leave laws allow an employee to take 12 weeks of leave during a 12-month period with supporting documentation provided by a doctor.

LaMontagne was still on leave when she tendered her resignation in early September, Hawes said. She did not return to the classroom this school year.

Details of the alleged relationship were disclosed in a protection from abuse order filed in Biddeford District Court by the student’s mother on the boy’s behalf.

The family sought the protection order two days after Lamontagne was placed on leave. It described how a sudden hospitalization for a suspected suicide attempt led the student to reveal the relationship to a family member, a registered nurse and a psychiatrist.

The Press Herald is not naming the student because he is the alleged victim of sexual assault.

A 2013 article published online in the Kennebunk High School newspaper said Lamontagne is a graduate of Kennebunk High School, received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Maine, and her master’s degree from the University of New England.

In a narrative included in the protection order, the boy was admitted to the emergency room June 9 after taking ibuprofen, Tylenol, cold medicine and warfarin, a blood thinner. A day later, he admitted to his aunt that rumors about him and Lamontagne were true. He had previously denied the relationship.

“He stated it was all true and he was sorry, so sorry for all the bad things he did,” the boy’s mother wrote. “He said he loved her, he said it happened numerous times, in the classroom, at her house, in her car. She told him that she hadn’t had a sexual relationship in two years.”

The boy said Lamontagne performed oral sex on him, and that “other stuff happened.”

He also admitted to his mother that he had told two classmates what had happened when he was “wasted,” according to the protection order, but that he shouldn’t have said anything because he didn’t want Lamontagne to go to jail.

He described one day when Lamontagne was attending a workshop after a half-day, and that she instructed him to meet her at her home, which is about 2 miles away, where they “fooled around,” according to the protection order.

Court records indicate Lamontagne is married and has children.

A judge in Biddeford agreed to extend for two years the temporary protection from abuse order granted June 14. Lamontagne, through her attorney, agreed to have no contact with the boy or his family, so there was no hearing on the facts.

A message for Lamontagne’s criminal attorney, Peter Rodway, was not immediately returned.

PressHerald.com disables reader comments on certain news stories, including those dealing with sexual assaults and other violent crimes, personal tragedy, racism and other forms of discrimination.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.