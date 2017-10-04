CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cam Newton “expressed regret” for his response to a female reporter’s question at a news conference Wednesday, a team spokesman said.

When Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue asked Newton about wide receiver Devin Funchess’ route running, the former league MVP smiled and said, “it’s funny to hear a female talk about routes. It’s funny.”

After Newton’s comments, the quarterback proceeded to answer Rodrigue’s question.

Carolina spokesman Steven Drummond said in a statement that Newton had a conversation with Rodrigue after the news conference ended and expressed regret for his remarks.

Rodrigue released a statement through The Charlotte Observer via email saying that Newton did not apologize when they spoke after the news conference.

She said she “was dismayed by his response, which not only belittled me but countless other women before me and beside me who work in similar jobs. I sought Mr. Newton out as he left the locker room a few minutes later. He did not apologize for his comments.”

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Wednesday night in a statement that Newton’s comments “are just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league. They do not reflect the thinking of the league.”

Mike Persinger, the executive sports editor of The Charlotte Observer, said Newton’s comments were “unfortunate and out of line.”

TITANS: Coach Mike Mularkey said quarterback Marcus Mariota is still unclear for the upcoming matchup with Miami.

The Titans’ coach is hopeful that Mariota, who was hurt in last week’s loss to Houston and was limited in practice, will play despite a strained hamstring .

The Titans (2-2) signed Brandon Weeden to a one-year deal Tuesday as a third quarterback, and Mularkey said Weeden’s familiarity with the Titans’ offense was the deciding factor.

Mularkey said he wasn’t aware if Tennessee considered Colin Kaepernick, but added he knows Kaepernick isn’t familiar with the offense, unlike Weeden and T.J. Yates.

PACKERS: Davante Adams returned to practice after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Chicago linebacker Danny Trevathan that led to the receiver leaving the field on a stretcher.

Adams was taken to a hospital after being knocked out of the game Sept. 28 and was released the next day.

Adams is in the concussion protocol, though his return to practice on a limited basis is a good sign for Green Bay. He was moving well on the practice field.

