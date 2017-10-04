The University of Maine announced it will play Liberty University in football during the 2019 season.

Maine will travel to Lynchburg, Virginia, to play the Flames on Oct. 19, 2019. That will give the Black Bears two games against Football Bowl Subdivision teams in the 2019 season. Liberty is moving to the FBS level next season to play in the Big South Conference. Maine previously announced a 2019 game at Georgia Southern.

The Black Bears have played Liberty once before, defeating the Flames, 42-20, on Oct. 10, 1992, in Orono.

“It’s a talented program,” said Maine Coach Joe Harasymiak. “They seem very well coached on film. It’ll be a challenge.”

Liberty’s athletic director is Ian McCaw, who worked at Maine from 1986-92 in a variety of athletic administration positions.

Maine, which competes in the smaller Football Championship Subdivision, also has two games against FBS opponents in 2018: at Western Kentucky on Sept. 8 and at Central Michigan on Sept. 22.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.