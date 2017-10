A Washington man has died from injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle crash early Monday in Chelsea.

Maine State Police said an SUV driven by Craig MacMunn, 39, struck a utility pole and a rock embankment at the intersection of Route 17 and Windsor Road.

The crash was reported just after 2 a.m. Monday.

MacMunn was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Troopers said speed was a factor and MacMunn was not wearing a seat belt.

