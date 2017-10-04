WESTON, Mass. — Blake Mullen stopped the only shot he faced, St. Joseph’s held Regis to five shots in all, and the Monks remained unscored upon with a 3-0 victory in a GNAC men’s soccer game on Wednesday.

The Monks won their fifth straight and improved to 9-0-1, 5-0-1 in the conference.

Sean Baker headed in Cody Elliott’s corner 4:38 into the second half to give put St. Joseph’s ahead.

Brett Mattos broke in from the left side for an unassisted goal at 20:33 of the half.

Jesse Ramirez then booted home Colin Grant’s cross from the left flank three minutes later.

Jesse Bonilla made eight saves for the Pride (7-4, 4-2), who allowed 21 shots.

UM-FARMINGTON 1, UNE 0: James Pelletier scored off an assist from Luke Dwornik in the sixth minute, and the Beavers (5-5) held on to beat the Nor’easters (2-10) in a nonconference game at Farmington.

Matt Wilson had nine saves for Farmington, while Will Shearon had three for UNE.

SOUTHERN MAINE 1, THOMAS 0: Joseph Kalilwa scored the winning goal at 74:49 to lift the Huskies (5-5-1, 0-2-1 LEC) past the Terriers (5-5-1, 3-0-1 NAC) in a nonconference game at Waterville.

Richard Glemawu had 11 saves for the Huskies.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

ST. JOSEPH’S 3, MOUNT IDA 1: Hannah Butler netted a pair of unassisted goals in leading St. Joseph’s (7-4-1, 3-3-1) to a GNAC win against the Mustangs (6-5, 3-5) in Newton, Massachusetts.

Haley DaGraca started the scoring 35 seconds into the second half, tapping home a cross tipped by the Mount Ida keeper.

Butler upped the lead 45 seconds later with a long shot from outside the box. She then put back a rebound midway through the period before the Mustangs’ Michelle Cicalese scored with less than two minutes to play.

Monks goalies Brooke Troup and Madi Day combined for four saves.

BOWDOIN 3, BATES 2: Brigit Bergin scored off an assist from Julia Patterson with less than three minutes remaining, and the Polar Bears (6-2-1, 2-2-1 NESCAC) edged the Bobcats (5-3-1, 2-2-1) at Lewiston.

Goals from Patterson and Emma Beane gave Bowdoin a 2-0 halftime lead.

Bates got a goal from Summer Dias in the 41st minute. So Kim then tied it in the 81st.

UM-FARMINGTON 2, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Kaiti Kinney scored with an assist from McKenna Brodeur in the 86th minute to give the Beavers (5-5) a win over the Huskies (2-8) in a non-conference game at Gorham.

Brodeur put the Beavers ahead 30 seconds into the game.

The Huskies tied it on a goal by Elise Porter off an assist from Sarah Michaud at 75:31 mark.

Taylor Canastra had six saves for USM.

COLBY 0, UNE 0: Shannon Gray recorded 10 saves while facing 18 shots in net for the Mules, while Nor’easters goalie Jenna Pannone had nine saves on 19 shots as Colby (3-4-2) and the University of New England (5-5-1) played evenly at Biddeford.

Katie Beaudoin led the Nor’easters with 10 shots, including five on goal. For the Mules, three of Olivia Greif’s four shots were on goal.

FIELD HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 6, UM-FARMINGTON 1: Sarah Jane Weill’s second goal of the game gave Bowdoin (6-2) a 6-0 lead 44 seconds into the second half in a dominating win over the Beavers (4-6) at Brunswick.

Abby Bashaw had a goal and an assist, and Elle Brine, Emma Stevens and Kara Finnerty also scored for the Polar Bears, who won their third straight.

Maddie Ferrucci stopped one shot in the first half for Bowdoin. Eva Verzani had two saves in the second half, but gave up a goal to Kasey Talarico.

COLBY 4, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Georgia Cassidy scored twice in the second half, and the Mules (6-3) beat the Huskies (4-8) in a nonconference game at Waterville.

Lauren Walter opened the scoring with an unassisted goal in the 33rd minute. Eleanor Fitzgerald’s goal in the 58th minute made it 4-0.

