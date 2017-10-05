If, since the last election, you’ve wanted integrity, kindness and intelligence again represented in our public representatives, Joey Brunelle is it.

He walks the words spoken from a podium and is a true leader but refreshingly without ego.

If you want to get money out of politics, he’s the only Clean Election candidate running for this position.

He doesn’t just want to take votes – he wants to inform and educate Portland’s people so they can be better citizens. He tirelessly serves his community even while he campaigns with transparency and decency.

This guy works his butt off and has been an outspoken supporter of rebuilding all four schools longer than any other candidate since declaring in January.

He is a Mainer who loves Portland and cares about its people very much. My family and I marched with him at Pride. He is the best person for city councilor at large.

Dena Riegel

Portland

