Re: “Trump waives Jones Act cargo restrictions to speed help to Puerto Rico” (Sept. 28):

For some reason, the Jones Act has been made the bad guy; in fact, it saves a lot of good-paying blue-collar jobs, as well as protecting American sailors.

Before making a snap judgment, understand that if the Jones Act were to be repealed, we would have foreign flag vessels with foreign crews making as little as the employer or shipper can get away with paying. That is what this is about.

The waivers have been granted, which is a good thing. Get as much help to Puerto Rico as possible. But please don’t let an emotional crisis destroy another American industry.

Tim Kennedy

Portland

