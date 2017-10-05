As a local business owner and Portland resident, I have had the privilege of working firsthand with Bree LaCasse on such important issues as Congress Square Park and the Portland Museum of Art.

Bree is local. Bree’s vision includes what has made Portland great in the past, and her actions are driven by what will make Portland great in the future. Bree LaCasse will be a welcome and refreshing addition to Portland’s City Council as councilor at large.

Alex Fisher

founder and chief creative officer, Planet Dog

Portland

