A deputy from the York County Sheriff’s Office has charged an Arundel man with operating under the influence and felony theft.

Sheriff William L. King Jr. said deputies arrested Philip Daniels, 43, after stopping his pickup truck around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the vicinity of Weir’s Motors on Portland Road in Arundel.

Deputy Christopher Woodcock noticed the 2000 Ford Ranger was transporting four brand new tires, new rims and a new tailgate in the bed of the truck.

Daniels had been drinking and failed a field sobriety test, King said. At the York County Jail, a breath test revealed he had a blood alcohol level of almost twice the legal limit, King said. When questioned about the tires and tailgate in his truck, Daniels became “uncooperative,” according to King.

His bail was set at $100 cash on the OUI charge and $5,000 cash on the charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

