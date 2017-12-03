A 10-hour standoff ended with the arrest of a man Saturday night in Chesterville, Maine State Police said.

Vance Billings, 41, of Carthage was charged with aggravated criminal trespass and mischief, as well as violating bail conditions, after the incident at a mobile home on Horseshoe Pond Road, Steven McCausland, spokesman of the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a statement Sunday. According to his arrest information at Franklin County Jail, Billings is from Rumford.

McCausland said Billings surrendered to the state police tactical team after being holed up in the mobile home of another man whom he assaulted earlier in the day. The victim had left the home earlier and was treated at a hospital and released.

Billings had a high-powered pellet gun and a cross bow inside the man’s home, and refused to talk to police during the day, McCausland said.

