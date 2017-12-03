What's the buzz? Well, it was happening at Skillins Greenhouse in Cumberland, where the bees were busy on various plants, reports Erik Bartlett of South Casco. He was close enough to see the pollen around its eyes and antennae.

The ice is starting to form around the edges of this bog in New Gloucester, where Brian Lovering of New Gloucester got out to enjoy a beautiful fall sunset.

Sheri Farthing of South Casco not only has a wonderful view from her dock on Thomas Pond, she also sees an occasional heron, which 'stayed for several minutes looking for prey.'

SEND US YOUR PHOTOS

