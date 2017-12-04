Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville are Heisman finalists for the second straight year and will be joined at the presentation ceremony by Stanford running back Bryce Love.

Jackson is trying to become the second player to win two Heismans, joining former Ohio State star Archie Griffin, but Mayfield will come to Manhattan as the clear front-runner.

He finished fourth in the Heisman voting in 2015 but was not invited to New York. Last year, he was one of five finalists and finished third behind Jackson and Clemson’s Deshaun Watson.

This season, Mayfield has led the No. 2 Sooners (12-1) to the Big 12 championship and the College Football Playoff. Oklahoma plays Georgia in the Rose Bowl semifinal on Jan. 1. Mayfield leads the nation in efficiency rating at 203.76 and has thrown for 4,340 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Jackson’s numbers have been better than last season in some categories, but Louisville (8-4) has not had the big wins to go with it.

With little fanfare, the quarterback is averaging 411 total yards – up from 393 last season – and accounted for 42 touchdowns.

Love is second in the nation in rushing at 164.42 yards per game and is averaging 8.32 yards per carry for the 15th-ranked Cardinal.

An ankle injury slowed Love the last month of the season, but he still led the nation in rushes of at least 50 yards with 12. He also scored 17 touchdowns.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

UCLA: The father of guard LiAngelo Ball says he plans to withdraw his son from school because of concerns related to the freshman’s indefinite suspension for his participation in a shoplifting incident during the Bruins’ trip to China.

The younger Ball, along with freshmen Jalen Hill and Cody Riley, have been barred from all team activities as part of their suspension for shoplifting from three high-end stores last month when UCLA opened its season overseas.

LaVar Ball told the Los Angeles Times and ESPN on Monday that he’s going to explore other options for LiAngelo because “I’m not going to let him sit back and not practice.”

The elder Ball says he hasn’t spoken to the school about withdrawing his son. “I’m taking him and I’m gone,” he told the Times.

“We learned today of LiAngelo Ball’s intention to withdraw from UCLA,” Coach Steve Alford said in a statement. “We respect the decision he and his family have made, and we wish him all the best in the future.”

LiAngelo is the middle child of Ball’s three sons. Oldest son Lonzo is a rookie with the Lakers after playing one successful season at UCLA.

(23) BAYLOR 84, SAM HOUSTON STATE 56: Jo Lual-Acuil had 15 points and 11 rebounds, leading six players who scored in double figures for the Bears (6-2) during a win over the Bearkats (5-4) in Waco, Texas.

POLL: Duke (10-0) received all 65 first-place votes in the poll released Monday after a pair of easy victories, its second straight week as the unanimous No. 1. The next three spots also remained the same from last week: Kansas, Michigan State and Villanova.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(24) MICHIGAN 86, MERCY 50: Katelynn Flaherty scored 22 of her 26 points in the first half and the Wolverines (6-2) cruised by the Titans (0-7) at Calihan Hall in Detroit.

POLL: UConn (7-0) remained the unanimous top team from the 32-member national media panel. Texas, Notre Dame, Louisville and South Carolina follow the Huskies as the top five teams were unchanged.

Mississippi State, UCLA, Baylor, Oregon and West Virginia round out the top 10.

