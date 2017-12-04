BASKETBALL

Burke paces Westchester to 117-94 win over Claws

Trey Burke scored 39 points Monday night to lead the Westchester Knicks to a 117-94 win over the Maine Red Claws in White Plains, New York.

Burke, a former Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards guard, shot 16 of 25 from the field, including six 3-pointers.

Luke Kornet added 18 for the Knicks (9-4) and Isaiah Hicks scored 16.

Trey Davis and L.J. Peak each scored 19 points off the bench for Maine (7-5), and Andrew White and Devin Williams contributed 14 apiece.

Burke drained a 3-pointer 30 seconds into the third quarter to put Westchester ahead 60-59. The Knicks continued to outscore Maine 29-17 in the third to open an 86-73 lead as Burke hit four 3-pointers and scored 12 points.

SOCCER

USSF ELECTION: U.S. Soccer Federation President Sunil Gulati will not seek a fourth term, announcing his decision two months after the Americans failed to qualify for next year’s World Cup.

Former national team players Paul Caligiuri, Eric Wynalda and Kyle Martino are among the candidates for the election in February. USSF Vice President Carlos Cordeiro also is running, along with at least three other candidates.

Gulati, 58, has been a driving force in the USSF for more than 30 years. He helped put together the bid that brought the 1994 World Cup to the U.S., and also was deputy commissioner of Major League Soccer and president of Kraft Soccer Properties, which operates the New England Revolution of MLS.

MLS: Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri was named Most Valuable Player.

The 31-year-old native of Argentina had 21 goals and 11 assists for Portland, which finished atop the Western Conference. He’s the first midfielder in league history with 20 or more goals in a single season and just the second player with at least 20 goals and 10 assists.

BASEBALL

HALL OF FAME: Hall of Fame players George Brett, Rod Carew, Dennis Eckersley, Don Sutton, Dave Winfield and Robin Yount will be on the 16-man committee that decides Sunday if anyone formerly passed over for Cooperstown will now get elected.

Steve Garvey, Jack Morris and Tommy John are among the 10 candidates being considered for enshrinement, along with longtime players’ union head Marvin Miller. Don Mattingly, Dale Murphy, Dave Parker, Ted Simmons, Luis Tiant and Alan Trammell also are on the Modern Baseball Era ballot, which recognizes those whose biggest contributions came from 1970-87.

MAJOR LEAGUES: Right-hander Tyler Thornburg and the Boston Red Sox agreed to a $2.05 million, one-year contract that avoided arbitration and matched his 2017 salary.

The 29-year-old missed last season because of a right shoulder impingement after the Red Sox acquired him from Milwaukee.

n Reliever Tony Barnette signed a $1.5 million, one-year deal to stay with the Texas Rangers.

OLYMPICS

DOPING: The Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed appeals by wrestling gold medalist Artur Taimazov of Uzbekistan and heptathlete Tatyana Chernova of Russia against disqualification from the 2008 Olympics for doping.

Taimazov loses the gold medal that he won in the 120-kilogram freestyle category, and Chernova loses a bronze medal.

– From staff and news services

