BANGOR — Blanca Millan scored a game-high 24 points for the University of Maine, which used a 28-point run to pull away and defeat Maine Maritime Academy 89-49 in a nonconference women’s basketball game Tuesday at the Cross Insurance Center.

The run for the Black Bears (5-4) started with 1:28 remaining in the half and ended with 2:16 left in the third quarter. The run bolstered Maine’s lead from 45-23 to 73-23.

Millan shot 9 of 12 from the field and hit six of her seven 3-pointers. Tanesha Sutton and Kelly Fogarty each added 13 points.

Alayne Felix scored 21 points to pace the Mariners (3-3).

SOUTHERN MAINE 66, SALEM STATE 52: Reserve Kristen Curley scored 17 points to lead four double-figure scorers as the Huskies (2-6) beat the Vikings (1-6) at Salem, Massachusetts.

Curley added nine rebounds and four steals. Southern Maine trailed 40-38 after three quarters but outscored Salem State 28-12 in the fourth.

Alexa Srolovitz and Chantel Eells each had 15 points, and Emily Nicholson added 14 for the Huskies.

COLBY 58, BATES 47: Katie McCrum scored a game-high 19 points as the Mules (3-3) pulled away from the Bobcats (3-4) at Lewiston.

Haley Driscoll added 13 for Colby, which ended the second quarter on a 9-1 run to take a 32-22 lead into halftime.

Bates closed the deficit to five going into the fourth but Colby answered with a 17-7 run to take its biggest lead at 58-43 with 3:29 left.

Nina Davenport had 12 points to lead Bates. Carly Christofy and Emily Freedland each added nine.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 57, ENDICOTT 48: The Nor’easters (7-1, 3-0 Commonwealth Coast) closed on a 10-1 run to down the Gulls (4-2, 2-1) at Beverly, Massachusetts.

Sam MacDonald led UNE with 14 points, Ashley Coneys had 12 and Olivia Shaw added 10 points and 10 boards.

Gabriella Coppola led Endicott with 19 points and six assists, and Emily Pratt chipped in with 12 points.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

ENDICOTT 115, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 91: Matt McDevitt scored a game-high 31 points, knocking down 7 of 9 3-pointers, and the Seagulls (4-2, 2-1 Commonwealth Coast) built a 66-32 halftime lead and beat the Nor’easters (2-6, 1-2) at Beverly, Massachusetts.

McDevitt shot 11 of 14 from the field, and Keith Brown added 22 points, hitting six 3-pointers. Endicott made 21 of 39 3-pointers and led by as many as 48 points midway through the second half.

Ryan Beatty scored 19 points and Gavin Dibble added 14 for the Nor’easters.

UM-FARMINGTON 84, SOUTHERN MAINE 65: Issac Witham had 18 points to lead all five starters in double figures for the Beavers (4-3). who opened with a 10-0 run and downed the Huskies (1-7) at Farmington.

Riley Robinson of Farmington had 16 points and a game-high 10 boards, Milani Hicks added 14 points, Eric Berry tossed in 13 and Bill Ruby had 10.

Christian McCue led USM with 26 points.

MAINE 75, UM-PRESQUE ISLE 55: Aaron Calixte had 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including three 3-pointers, and Vernon Lowndes Jr. added 14 points to help Maine (2-6) beat Presque Isle (3-4) at Bangor.

Ilker Er finished with 10 points and six rebounds for Maine.

Lowndes made a 3 and then a layup to give the Black Bears a 7-0 lead, and Calixte scored eight points – including back-to-back 3-pointers – during a 13-0 run that made it 20-3 fewer than seven minutes in.

Maurice Harris hit a 3 and Kevin Collins converted a three-point play as the Owls scored 14 of the first 15 second-half points and trimmed their deficit to nine points, but Maine scored the next 11 to make it 52-32 with 12 minutes left.

Collins had 18 points and Harris finished with 14 for Presque Isle.

BATES 88, HUSSON 74: Reserve Max Hummel scored a game-high 22 points, Jeff Spellman had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and the Bobcats (4-1) pulled away from the Eagles (4-1) at Lewiston.

Hummel hit all eight of his shots, including four 3-pointers, and Tom Coyne added 17 points.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 3, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: The Polar Bears (4-0-1) outshot the Huskies (3-7) by a 41-6 margin at Brunswick.

Tala Glass scored from Brooke Solomon after 6:40. Marissa Fichter made it 2-0 from Jill Rathke with 3:26 left in the second period and Jess Cloutier scored unassisted in the final minute of the period.

SAINT ANSELM 3, COLBY 2: Caley Mueller scored 8:24 into the third period from Kaley Campbell and Megan Klaus as the Hawks (10-1) completed a rally from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Mules (1-5-1) at Manchester, New Hampshire.

Hailey Rohall and Tay Munson scored to give Colby a 2-0 lead early in the second, but Nicole Saber cut into the deficit four minutes later from Katy Meehan. Campbell tied the game at 12 minutes unassisted.

MEN’S HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 1, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Pat Geary scored 14:02 into the first period from Spencer Antunez and Jack Bliss, and the Polar Bears (3-5) held off the Huskies (1-8-3) at Gorham.

Anthony D’Aloisio had 26 saves for USM. Alex Zafonte finished with 23 for Bowdoin.

