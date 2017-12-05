COLUMBUS, Ohio — Stefan Noesen, Taylor Hall and Jesper Bratt each had a goal and an assist, and Cory Schneider stopped 41 shots to lift the New Jersey Devils over the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Travis Zajac also scored and rookie Nico Hischier had two assists for the Devils, one of several teams tussling with Columbus for first place in the rugged Metropolitan Division with a third of the season in the books. Schneider was outstanding in earning his 100th win with New Jersey during his fifth season with the franchise.

Nick Foligno scored and Sergei Bobrovsky had 32 saves for the Blue Jackets, who continued to squander opportunities with the man advantage. They continue to have the NHL’s worst power play, failing to find the back of the net on a half dozen opportunities Tuesday.

LIGHTNING 6, ISLANDERS 2: Yanni Gourde scored two of Tampa Bay’s three goals late in the second period and the Lightning won at home.

After the Islanders dominated the first 16 minutes of the second, Gourde had a power-play rebound goal at 16:22 and then gave Tampa Bay a 4-2 lead 1:34 later on another rebound effort. The Lightning’s top-ranked power play extended the advantage to three when Vladislav Namestnikov scored 50 seconds after Gourde’s second of the game.

RANGERS 4, PENGUINS 3: Ondrej Pavelec stopped 41 shots while filling in for late scratch Henrik Lundqvist to help New York win at Pittsburgh.

Boo Nieves, Jesper Fast, Mats Zuccarello and Pavel Buchnevich scored in support of Pavelec, who drew the spot start because Lundqvist had the flu. Buchnevich provided the winner when his centering pass deflected off Pittsburgh’s Kris Letang 11:12 into the third.

Phil Kessel, Conor Sheary and Patric Hornqvist scored for Pittsburgh, which saw its season-high four-game winning streak snapped.

RED WINGS 5, JETS 1: Justin Abdelkader and Gustav Nyquist scored in a dominant first period for host Detroit, which snapped a seven-game slide.

Winnipeg managed only a second-period goal by Patrik Laine.

BLUES 4, CANADIENS 3: Brayden Schenn scored three goals as St. Louis ended a three-game winless streak with a victory at Montreal.

NOTES

THE NEW York Rangers are worth an NHL-high $1.5 billion as team values continue to rise, according to the latest estimate by Forbes.

In its annual list of franchise valuations, Forbes says the average NHL team is now worth $594 million, up 15 percent from a year ago. After the Rangers, the Maple Leafs are second at $1.4 billion and the Canadiens third at $1.25 billion.

The back-to-back Stanley Cup-champion Pittsburgh Penguins come in 10th at $650 million. The Arizona Coyotes are last at $300 million.

SABRES: Buffalo loaned Matt Moulson to the Ontario Reign, the AHL affiliate of the Kings, after the forward cleared waivers Tuesday.

