SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Tayler Persons hit 3-pointer from the left wing with 1.7 seconds remaining and Ball State shocked No. 9 Notre Dame 80-77 on Tuesday night at Purcell Pavilion.

Persons scored 24 points, Tahjai Teague added 13 and Sean Sellers had 11 as Ball State knocked off a nationally ranked opponent for the first time since downing No. 4 UCLA 91-73 more than 16 years ago.

Notre Dame (7-2) lost a nonconference home game for the first time since falling to North Dakota State four years ago.

The Cardinals (5-4) led by a high of 67-58 with 6:45 to go, but the Irish charged all the way back to a 77-77 tie on Matt Farrell’s 3-pointer with 20 seconds to go.

Persons then drained his 3-pointer off the dribble for the victory.

Ball State had lost each of nine previous meetings to its in-state rival, the most recent being almost 32 years ago by a 119-78 count. The closest the Cardinals had come against the Irish was 14 points, and ND’s average margin of victory was 29.

Bonzie Colson had 26 points for the Irish. Farrell added 14 points and eight assists, while Martinas Geben finished with 12 points.

(1) DUKE 124, ST. FRANCIS (PA.) 67: Freshman Marvin Bagley III had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the Blue Devils (11-0) scored 71 points in the first half of a rout of St. Francis (3-5) at Durham, North Carolina.

Marques Bolden had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Wendell Carter Jr. had 15 points and Gary Trent Jr. and Grayson Allen both finished with 14 points for Duke.

(3) MICHIGAN STATE 62, RUTGERS 52: Miles Bridges scored 21 points and the Spartans (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten) overcame its worst offensive performance of the season to beat surprising Rutgers (6-3, 0-2) at Piscataway, New Jersey.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored all 11 of his points in the second half and had eight of the Spartans’ season-high 13 blocks in helping Michigan State post its seventh straight win.

Rutgers (6-3, 0-2) held the Spartans to season lows in points and shooting percentage (38.6).

(4) VILLANOVA 88, (12) GONZAGA 72: Mikal Bridges had his coming out performance as one of the top players in the nation, scoring a career-high 28 points to lead Villanova (9-0) past Gonzaga (7-2) in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Zach Norvell Jr. led Gonzaga (7-2) with 22 points and Josh Perkins had 16.

(6) WICHITA STATE 95, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 85: Landry Shamet had 21 points and eight assists, Shaquille Morris added 20 points and the Shockers (7-1) rallied to beat scrappy, hot-shooting South Dakota State (7-4).

Conner Frankamp added 16 points, setting the school record by hitting a 3 in his 30th straight game, and the Shockers slowly dug out of a 13-point second-half hole to beat the Jackrabbits for their 23rd straight home win.

Mike Daum hit poured in 31 points for South Dakota State.

(10) MIAMI 69, BOSTON UNIVERSITY 54: Freshman Lonnie Walker IV scored a season-high 26 points and Miami (8-0) surged in the second half to beat the Terriers (3-4) at Coral Gables, Florida.

Walker, making his first career start, shot 9 for 15, went 5 for 7 from 3-point range and added seven rebounds in a season-high 28 minutes.

Dejan Vasiljevic had 15 points for Miami, which remained unbeaten in non-conference home games since November 2015. Boston U hasn’t beaten a ranked team since 1959.

(18) WEST VIRGINIA 68, (15) VIRGINIA 61: Jevon Carter had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Lamont West scored 22 points and host West Virginia (8-1) sent the Cavaliers (8-1) to their first loss.

Daxter Miles Jr. added 12 points for the Mountaineers.

Devon Hall led Virginia with 19 points and Kyle Guy added 18, all in the second half.

The 68 points were the most allowed by Virginia this season.

TEXAS TECH 82, (22) NEVADA 76: Keenan Evans scored 25 of his career-high 32 points in the second half and overtime and Texas Tech (7-1) rallied from 11 points down in the second half to beat Nevada (8-1) at Lubbock Texas.

Caleb Martin scored a season-high 28 points and twin brother Cody Martin matched his best of the season with 22 for Nevada.

WOMEN

(4) LOUISVILLE 91, UT MARTIN 56: Myisha Hines-Allen scored 16 points and host Louisville (9-0) broke away early to cruise past UT Martin (3-5).

Louisville closed out the first quarter on a 16-2 run to build a 29-9 lead in the final minute of the period.

(5) SOUTH CAROLINA 69, COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON 43: A’ja Wilson had her eighth double-double this year with 26 points and 15 rebounds, and the Gamecocks (9-1) put away the Cougars (2-6) at Columbia, South Carolina, for their third straight victory.

(8) BAYLOR 105, NORTH DAKOTA 43: Kalani Brown scored 21 points in 12 minutes to lead five players in double figures for Baylor (8-1) over North Dakota (4-3) at Waco, Texas. on Tuesday night.

Lauren Cox added 15 points for the Bears. Natalie Chou had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

