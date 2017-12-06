WATERVILLE — Colby College head football coach Jonathan Michaeles resigned over the weekend, ending a six-year run leading the Mules.

Colby announced the move in a post on its athletics Facebook page. “It has been a great honor to serve as Colby’s head football coach,” Michaeles said in the post. “I am proud of the impact our team was able to have in the Colby and Waterville communities.”

Before becoming head coach, Michaeles was an assistant coach on the Colby football staff for eight seasons.

This past fall Colby went 1-8, beating rival Bowdoin in the final game of the season. In six seasons, Michaeles had a record of 14-35. His best mark was 4-4 in 2013. The Mules finished in a three-way tie for the Colby-Bates-Bowdoin title that season. Colby’s last outright win of the series came in 2005.

A request for comment from Michaeles and Athletic Director Jacob Olkkola was not returned.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BOWDOIN 112, UM-FARMINGTON 24: Abby Kelly scored 14 points, Sam Roy had 12, and all 14 Bowdoin players scored as the Polar Bears stayed unbeaten with a one-sided victory at Brunswick on Wednesday night.

Annie Maher, Dorian Cohen and Cordelia Stewart each added 10 points for Bowdoin (8-0), with Maher grabbing nine rebounds.

Jenessa Talarico and Paige Carter netted six points apiece for the Beavers (3-3).

(3) NOTRE DAME 90, MICHIGAN STATE 59: Arike Ogunbowale scored 23 points and the Fighting Irish (8-1) beat Michigan State (5-3) in their first home game in 25 days.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

WASHINGTON 74, (2) KANSAS 65: Matisse Thybulle hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, Jaylen Nowell added 15 and Washington (7-2) led most of the way in a road upset of Kansas (7-1).

Noah Dickerson added 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Huskies, who beat the Jayhawks for the first time since December 1974.

LOYOLA-CHICAGO 63, (5) FLORIDA 59: Aundre Jackson scored 23 points, Cameron Krutwig added 14 and Loyola-Chicago (9-1) stunned the Gators (5-3), handing them a third consecutive loss.

The Gators shot 36.9 percent from the field, missed 17 of 19 3-point attempts and finished with seven assists. The Ramblers were much more efficient, shooting 52 percent from the field and making half their 12 shots from behind the arc.

(11) NORTH CAROLINA 104, WESTERN CAROLINA 61: Luke Maye had 12 points and 12 rebounds while host North Carolina (9-1) hit a season-high 16 3-pointers to beat Western Carolina (3-7). The Tar Heels ran off 20 straight points during a 33-3 first-half run that put the game away early.

(13) XAVIER 96, KENT STATE 70: Trevon Bluiett scored 26 points – the seventh time he’s had 20 this season – and host Xavier (8-1) took control with an 18-point run, pulling away from Kent State (5-4).

